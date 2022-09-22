RHOBH viewers blast Lisa Rinna for trying to take down Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fanbase has taken sides in the Kathy and Lisa drama. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have blasted Lisa Rinna for trying to take down Kathy Hilton after the recent episode of the hit Bravo show.

After months of anticipation and promotion, the Aspen trip finally wrapped up on last night’s episode.

Lisa detailed that Kathy had a meltdown, throwing things, screaming, and threatening her own sister Kyle Richards.

The footage wasn’t shown, only the aftermath, which had Lisa declaring Kyle is more famous and successful than Kathy. Lisa also insisted she had PSTD from that night’s events.

Several of Lisa’s comments on RHOBH aimed at Kathy had Twitter in an uproar.

Twitter exploded with viewers blasting Lisa and defending Kathy in the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama.

RHOBH viewers blast Lisa Rinna for comments about Kathy Hilton

The social media platform did not agree with Lisa declaring that Kyle’s more “famous and successful” than her older sister.

“Lisa said KYLE is more successful than Kathy??? BAHAHAHAHAHAHA #RHOBH,” wrote one user.

Lisa said KYLE is more successful than Kathy??? BAHAHAHAHAHAHA #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/5injwXRrQC — now what?? (@lullaita) September 22, 2022

Another user was quick to point out that Kathy was invited to Britney Spears’ wedding.

Saying that Kyle is more famous than Kathy is like saying Jaime is more famous than Britney… also you know who wasn’t invited to Britney’s wedding? Kyle or Lisa #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/mfnZF5C4pp — Teresa’s Forehead ☕️ (@bravotrashcan) September 22, 2022

The remark that really had Twitter buzzing was Lisa claiming to have PSTD after Aspen.

Omg. Lisa Rinna saying she has PTSD from Kathy. No. Just ridiculous! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/SbQtKsMULO — Frankie (@QueerBearPNW) September 22, 2022

One user shared a photo of The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice with the words “Prove it b***h” on it.

Lisa’s hypocrisy floored one viewer considering the many outbursts she has had on the show.

Footage of the Amsterdam dinner where Lisa raged at Kim Richards has resurfaced online to show the hypocrisy too. Even Kathy has reshared the video.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans aren’t buying Lisa Rinna’s story

When Twitter was slamming Lisa for her comments about Kathy, the social media platform was weighing in on her story.

“Let me get this straight: Kathy Hilton has a complete and utter breakdown in Aspen, no cameras capture any footage, and our source for this incident is…Lisa Rinna? GOT IT. 🤡 #RHOBH,” shared a Twitter user.

Let me get this straight: Kathy Hilton has a complete and utter breakdown in Aspen, no cameras capture any footage, and our source for this incident is…Lisa Rinna? GOT IT. 🤡 #RHOBH https://t.co/AWFIz9G0Az — Courtney Tripp (@3BSoapReviews) September 20, 2022

While a different one told Lisa to “calm down.”

Lisa Rinna is acting like Kathy killed he room or something. Calm down lips. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/suHUzEurST — The Miseducation Of Bobby Hill (@HousewivesAddi2) September 22, 2022

Then there was the one who couldn’t stop laughing at Lisa talking about the Aspen trip.

#RHOBH omg I couldn't stop laughing at @lisarinna explaining the trauma she has after the Aspen trip 😂😂😂😂😂😂 like girl….!!!!!!!!!!! @BravoTV @queensofbravo @Andy Lisa Rinna is really pushing it and she looks like a cloun 🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/3VNnFtOySD — Reynard Mathews (@MathewsReynard) September 22, 2022

Lisa Rinna has social media buzzing following her comments and behavior regarding Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although Season 12 of RHOBH is winding down, previews for the next episode feature a Kathy, Lisa, and Kyle Richards sit down. The preview didn’t say it was the season finale either, which means this drama’s just getting started.

Fans can expect it to be discussed at the Season 12 reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.