RHOBH viewers blast Lisa Rinna for trying to take down Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have blasted Lisa Rinna for trying to take down Kathy Hilton after the recent episode of the hit Bravo show.
After months of anticipation and promotion, the Aspen trip finally wrapped up on last night’s episode.
Lisa detailed that Kathy had a meltdown, throwing things, screaming, and threatening her own sister Kyle Richards.
The footage wasn’t shown, only the aftermath, which had Lisa declaring Kyle is more famous and successful than Kathy. Lisa also insisted she had PSTD from that night’s events.
Several of Lisa’s comments on RHOBH aimed at Kathy had Twitter in an uproar.
Twitter exploded with viewers blasting Lisa and defending Kathy in the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama.
RHOBH viewers blast Lisa Rinna for comments about Kathy Hilton
The social media platform did not agree with Lisa declaring that Kyle’s more “famous and successful” than her older sister.
“Lisa said KYLE is more successful than Kathy??? BAHAHAHAHAHAHA #RHOBH,” wrote one user.
Another user was quick to point out that Kathy was invited to Britney Spears’ wedding.
The remark that really had Twitter buzzing was Lisa claiming to have PSTD after Aspen.
One user shared a photo of The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice with the words “Prove it b***h” on it.
Lisa’s hypocrisy floored one viewer considering the many outbursts she has had on the show.
Footage of the Amsterdam dinner where Lisa raged at Kim Richards has resurfaced online to show the hypocrisy too. Even Kathy has reshared the video.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans aren’t buying Lisa Rinna’s story
When Twitter was slamming Lisa for her comments about Kathy, the social media platform was weighing in on her story.
“Let me get this straight: Kathy Hilton has a complete and utter breakdown in Aspen, no cameras capture any footage, and our source for this incident is…Lisa Rinna? GOT IT. 🤡 #RHOBH,” shared a Twitter user.
While a different one told Lisa to “calm down.”
Then there was the one who couldn’t stop laughing at Lisa talking about the Aspen trip.
Lisa Rinna has social media buzzing following her comments and behavior regarding Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Although Season 12 of RHOBH is winding down, previews for the next episode feature a Kathy, Lisa, and Kyle Richards sit down. The preview didn’t say it was the season finale either, which means this drama’s just getting started.
Fans can expect it to be discussed at the Season 12 reunion.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.