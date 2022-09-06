Below Deck alum Kate Chastain ‘ready’ to take on RHOBH star Diana Jenkins

Kate has weighed in on RHOBH drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain is “ready” to take on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins after a recent episode of the hit Bravo show.

It’s no secret that Kate’s a massive fan of the Real Housewives franchise, especially the Beverly Hills version.

When Kate left Below Deck back in 2020 after six seasons with the show, fans were convinced she would end up on The Real Housewives of New York City.

A move from NYC back home to Florida had the rumor mill buzzing that Kate would join The Real Housewives of Miami reboot on Peacock.

Earlier this year, Kate set the record straight, shutting down rumors she was headed on any of the Real Housewives shows.

She may not want to be on the Real Housewives, but Kate has lots of thoughts on the franchise, especially the current season of RHOBH.

Kate Chastain ‘ready’ to take on RHOBH star Diana Jenkins

On the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, things became quite uncomfortable between Diana, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais.

After the episode, Kate took to Twitter to give one of her witty reactions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve been in a van/ stuck on a boat with Ashton…..put me in a room with Diana. I’m ready #RHOBH,” Kate expressed.

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

Yes, the former chief stew is not a fan of the RHOBH newbie. Below Deck fans know the Ashton remarks are in reference to her two seasons working with Ashton Pienaar. Things were toxic with Ashton, to say the least.

Below Deck fans react to Kate Chastain’s tweet

Kate’s tweet was filled with responses, and most of them are ready to see that showdown. Some users would happily pay to see Kate face off with Diana.

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

There was the suggestion to Andy Cohen that Diana and Kate needed to be on Watch What Happens Live together.

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

One user thought that Andy should let Kate host part of the upcoming Season 12 reunion, which would be great but unlikely since it’s supposed to be filmed this week.

I think you should tell @Andy that you want to host a portion of this reunion (ala @NICKIMINAJ ) I know Twitterverse would be ALL FOR IT!! #Rhobh Make it happen! pic.twitter.com/9RZL00hBeK — Onion 2.O (@auntonion11) September 3, 2022

If Kate does ever have it out with Diana, she will have one The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum on her side. Brandi Glanville and Kate are good friends.

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

Kate Chastain from Below Deck never shies away from speaking her mind. Whether it was on the show or via social media, Kate speaks her truth.

RHOBH star Diana Jenkins has become the latest person on Kate’s hit list.

Are you Team Kate or Team Diana?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.