Below Deck stars that dated outside their seasons: How many are there and are any couples still together?

The Below Deck family is small and has brought several couples together even for a hot minute. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans are used to seeing cast members hook up or date on the hit-yachting franchise. Boatmances happen pretty much each season, but there are many stars who dated after their respective seasons too.

There have been over 16 seasons of the series between the OG show, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under. With over 100 different stars between all shows, plenty of cast members have become close friends off-screen.

Some of those friendships have blossomed into romance, which leads us to the topic of stars from the Below Deck family who dated outside their seasons.

Below Deck

Chandler Brooks was a bosun on Below Deck Season 6, and Jamie Jason appeared on Season 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean as a deckhand. They went public with their relationship in 2018. As of 2020, they were still together but opted to keep the romance low-profile.

Wes O’Dell appeared on Below Deck Season 9 as a deckhand, while his current girlfriend Gabriela Barragan was a stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for part of Season 3. Gabriela confirmed her romance with Wes in 2022, shortly after her finale episode on the show aired. They are still together.

Below Deck Med

Malia White has had a couple of different relationships outside the show, two of which started before cameras began rolling. Chef Adam Glick and Malia dated briefly before they joined Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2, which resulted in a love triangle involving Wes Walton.

On Season 5 of Below Deck Med, Malia was dating chef Tom Checketts when he replaced chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran. They broke up not long after the show hit Bravo airwaves due to his cheating ways.

Although Malia met hunky engineer Jake Baker while filming Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, the two did not start dating until after filming ended. When the cameras stopped rolling, Jake joined Malia and company for a much-needed vacation in Split, Croatia. Malia and Jake are still together today.

Jack Stirrup had a boatmance with Aesha Scott during Season 4 of Below Deck Med. However, when Season 6 premiered, fans learned that new chief stew Katie Flood also dated Jack.

Not only did they have a very passionate relationship, but Katie also revealed she was the face in the tattoo on his arm. They broke up before Katie appeared on the yachting show.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Robert Westergaard dated Jessica More during filming. Later, Robert dated Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 starlet Madison Stalker. According to Madison, the romance was short-lived because he ghosted her. Rob has never publicly confirmed the romance.

These days Rob has found love with his girlfriend Dani, and Madison has been hanging with a mystery man.

All in all, seven couples emerged from Below Deck stars who dated outside their season, with three of them dating today.