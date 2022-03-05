Below Deck Med alum Robert Westergaard gushes over new girlfriend, says he’s ‘grateful’

Rob has found love after Below Deck Mediterranean and couldn’t be happier. Pic credit: @robert_westergaard/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Robert Westergaard gushes over his new girlfriend, saying he’s “grateful” to have her in his life.

Rob was introduced to Below Deck Med fans during Season 5. The deckhand immediately became involved with stew Jessica More. Their turbulent boatmance lasted past the show, with the couple going on a trip to Bali.

At the Season 6 reunion, Jess and Rob revealed their Bali vacation was rocky, leading to their breakup. Then Rob was briefly rumored to be romancing Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 alum Madison Stalker and Summer House alum Hannah Berner.

The South African native took a social media break for a while. When Rob returned, he kept his personal life private until recently.

Below Deck Med alum Robert Westergaard gushes over new girlfriend

Rob’s new girlfriend Dani first popped on his Instagram feed in a post with him and his dog. The Below Deck alum didn’t tag her in the post or reveal her name at the time.

It turns out Dani isn’t that new to Rob’s life. The couple used Instagram Stories to celebrate their seven months of dating.

Rob shared a picture of the two, writing, “7 months with this absolute dream of a woman @daniriopel thank you for putting up with me just being me… its a lot! I love you so much my lioness.”

Dani shared a photo of Rob with the caption, “Happy 7 months to my amazing lion. This adventure we are on is unreal.”

Pic credit: @robert_westergaard/Instagram

Rob says he’s ‘grateful’ for his girlfriend Dani

In a different Instagram Story, Rob shared a picture of the couple on a new adventure. Rob also penned a message to his lady love and others that have positively influenced his life.

“I’m grateful to have @daniriopel and others in my life where I can learn and grow. Certain narratives are toxic, this is to preach and love,” he wrote.

The deckhand thanked people who have left his life, while also revealing the new positive path he’s been living. Rob hopes his followers find a way to live their truth too.

Pic credit: @robert_westergaard/Instagram

Dani’s Instagram account, which Rob referenced in his Instagram Stories, was deleted. However, she does have a social media account one and doesn’t shy away from her love for Rob.

In one message, Dani reveals she doesn’t know why he chose her. The smile on her face and his face show they are beyond happy to have found each other.

Robert Westergaard from Below Deck Mediterranean has found love with his girlfriend, Dani Riopel. There’s not a lot known about the blonde beauty other than she’s a superyacht deckhand too.

Well, and that she’s just as crazy about Rob as he is about her.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.