Below Deck Med: Jessica More shows off hot body in sexy bikini and beach photos

Jess from Below Deck Med is one of the hottest crew members in the yachting franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More shows off her hot body in sexy bikini and beach photos.

Jess was first introduced to Below Deck Med fans during Season 5. The brunette beauty immediately got into a boatmance with deckhand Robert Westergaard.

They had a turbulent relationship, especially when Jess’ jealous side showed. Despite leaving The Wellington together, Rob and Jess didn’t last very long after Season 5 ended.

Since her time on Below Deck Mediterranean, Jess has been living her best life. She has spent time traveling and hanging out with old Below Deck alum.

Most recently, Jess hung out with Below Deck Med Season 6 chief stew Katie Flood.

Below Deck Med’s Jessica More shows off hot body in sexy bikini photos

There’s no question that Jess is stunning. The brunette beauty isn’t shy about showing off her killer body either.

In an Instagram post, Jess wore a black bikini that features her killer body as she talks about what home means to her.

Another social media message features Jess in the same two-piece, but this time she’s laying down pinup style.

“Mending my heart, molding my mind, maturing my spirit,” she captioned the pictures.

The Bravo personality let fans know her happy place was a tropical paradise where she wore a green bikini with orange and blue accents.

Jess More from Below Deck Med flaunts love of beach life in pictures

Along with showcasing her gorgeous looks and body, Jess has also let her 130,000 Instagram followers know she enjoys beach life.

“This is how legends are made 💃” Jess captioned a TikTok video that also included a couple of Below Deck alums, such as Bobby Giancola.

In honor of her birthday last year, Jess shared a picture of herself sitting on a stormy beach in a bikini top and cover-up bottom. Jess gushed over her “interesting and exciting life.”

Beaches aren’t Jess’ only thing. She simply loves to be outside near water and in nature.

One Instagram post shows her in a yoga pose with a serene background.

Jessica More from Below Deck Mediterranean has been turning heads since she joined the Bravo show. She has since given up yachtie life and remains focused on a

Although she hasn’t been back on reality television since her Below Deck Med Season 5 stint, she’s still giving fans something to talk about with her smoking hot pictures.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.