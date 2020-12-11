Below Deck Season 8 After Show details: Premiere date, cast members, and how to watch

Details about the Below Deck Season 8 After Show have finally been revealed, including the premiere date, cast members participating in it, and how fans can watch it.

Each season the cast gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at each episode and other hot topics surrounding the show. Last year was full of controversy thanks to all the bullying and bro crew drama that unfolded.

The Below Deck Med Season 5 After Show was also one for the books. The crazy season gave the cast members lots to dish about, even though it took place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now fans can get ready for the My Seanna crew to talk the good, the bad, and the ugly of the current season. Plus, never before shared details and footage will be revealed too.

Premiere date and cast members involved with after show

The Daily Dish was first to spill that the Below Deck Season 8 After Show will premiere on Monday, December 14, immediately following the new episode.

Bravo has released a preview clip of the show. Bosun Eddie Lucas and Captain Lee Rosbach discuss Shane Coopersmith was taking a nap while the rest of the crew was hard at work.

The captain didn’t know about the incident until the episode aired. Captain Lee spills Eddie saved Shane by not revealing the nap.

Along with Captain Lee and Eddie, fans can expect to hear from Shane, James Hough, Izzy Wouters, Rachel Hargrove, Francesca Rubi, Ashling Lorger, and Elizabeth Frankini.

Like previous after shows, no subject will be off-limits.

How to watch the after show

Below Deck Season 8 After Show can be streamed at Bravo.com, with various clips being released each week.

Although past seasons the cast gathered together to film the after show interview in person, the coronavirus pandemic has prevented that from happening this year. Like Below Deck Mediterranean, the after show will take place virtually.

Some interviews will feature cast members by themselves. Others will feature a couple of them interacting together. It all depends on the topic of conversation and details being dished by the cast.

Fans have grown to love the after show over the years. The extra footage gives viewers juicy information about the season and has been known to create some drama too.

The timing of the Below Deck Season 8 After Show premiere falls as both Shane and Elizabeth’s future on the My Seanna becomes more uncertain.

Will you watch the after show?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.