Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren mocked for saying Daisy Kelliher’s ‘intimidated’ by her

Danni Warren has again endured backlash from Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers after the latest episode.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode focused heavily on Emma Crouch’s struggles and Gary King’s frustrations with reiterating everything to her.

Captain Glenn Shephard ultimately fired Emma – not a surprise to fans.

What was a surprise, though, was Danni claiming Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher was intimidated by her.

Daisy said before the season started that Danni wanted her job, and viewers now see what she was talking about.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire after Danni made her comments about Daisy with so many opinions about the stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren mocked over Daisy Kelliher remark

Below are some comments fans made because of the latest Sailing Yacht episode.

“Where did Danni get that Daisy was jealous and intimidated from???” read an X.

Where did Danni get that Daisy was jealous and intimidated from??? #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSY pic.twitter.com/Y8LJZzwmfy — Spill TeaV (@SpillTeaV) November 26, 2024

Another used a GIF of Daisy laughing at the fact Danni thinks she’s intimidated by her.

“Danni the fact that you think you could take the Chief Stew position makes u way more delusional than you are already coming off,” wrote one X user.

Danni the fact that you think you could take the Chief Stew position makes u way more delusional than you are already coming off #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/qlxgwtYN74 — Beauty is my name (@Capntenille) November 26, 2024

One X thinks Captain Glenn needs to talk to the agency about a new stew while looking for a new deckhand.

Captain— can you text that agency and see if there’s an experienced stew ready to start? Because I’m over Danni and she needs to go. #BDSY#BelowDeckSailingYacht#BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/9rDr3vlk7X — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) November 26, 2024

“Danni, no one is intimidated by you especially not daisy. we are just in awe of how thirsty, lazy smd annoying you are,” posted another X user.

#BELOWDECK: danni, no one is intimidated by you especially not daisy. we are just in awe of how thirsty, lazy smd annoying you are.#BELOWDECKSAILING | #BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT pic.twitter.com/yIZMpnfYTW — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) November 26, 2024

There was an X user who thought Danni was spreading her misery after realizing that she had to work on Parsifal III instead of having fun and hooking up.

Danni thought she'd go on #BDSY to party, have fun, and bang guys but then she found out she had to do actual work so now she's taking out her misery on everybody else #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/kmduUI906n — Reality Roast (@RoastReality) November 26, 2024

“Danni feels like Daisy’s comments are solely aimed at her and that somehow Daisy is jealous of her?” wrote an X.

Danni feels like Daisy's comments are solely aimed at her and that somehow Daisy is jealous of her? #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/5LJZYciStB — Jamie Steinberg ♡ (@NotYerAvgChick) November 26, 2024

Oh yes, fans are over Danni Warren, her complaining, and her thirsty ways on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Will Danni get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The fan reaction is clear: If Danni left the show no one would miss her on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht. This begs the question of whether she gets fired.

Daisy teased things change at the midway point of the season, which is now. But we don’t think Danni gets fired.

Four charters are left in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, so at this point, Danni would have to do something drastic for Daisy and Captain Glenn to give her the boot.

Honestly, Daisy has never fired anyone during her time on the show, and we don’t see her starting now. Instead, we feel that Danni and Daisy will continue to clash and bring drama.

Then again, there’s a first time for everything, and Daisy just might get fed up enough to send Danni packing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.