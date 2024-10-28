The drama between Daisy Kelliher and Chef Cloyce Martin is heating up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Daisy had reservations about Cloyce when she learned he was 22 years old.

The chef has done very little to squash her concerns as he frequently messes up.

It seems there’s an issue in the galley at nearly every meal, and we are only two charters into the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Cloyce feels Captain Glenn Shephard’s wrath when the guests are left waiting for lunch because the chef was playing instead of prepping food.

That’s not the only problem the chef faces on the final day of the charter.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher calls out Chef Cloyce Martin for ‘horrific’ decision

In the latest sneak peek for the show, Daisy is pulling out all the stops to help one of the guests celebrate her 60th birthday. However, Cloyce makes a decision that ends up being a major screw-up and puts a damper on the evening.

Cloyce opted to order a birthday cake because he doesn’t like making cakes, which is not ideal on a superyacht.

However, Cloyce feels he knows older women, and what they want on their birthday isn’t cake. The chef thinks older women want booze and fun on their special day.

Ordering a cake was bad enough, but Cloyce made it worse by heating it, which caused the cake to fall apart.

The looks on Daisy, Danni Warren, and Dian Cruz’s faces are priceless as a cake disaster forms before their eyes. Daisy lets Cloyce know the cake can’t be salvaged, only to have the chef clap back at her for having a “weak attitude.”

Daisy isn’t on board with serving the disastrous cake. In her confessional, Daisy goes off on Cloyce for taking a shortcut that has left them with something “horrific” and looks like “dog s**t.”

Captain Glenn Shephard isn’t happy with Chef Cloyce Martin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Boy, Cloyce picked a bad night to have such another major mishap. Captain Glenn joins the guests for dinner and the waiting has him fuming. In true Captain Glenn fashion, he doesn’t say a word to let the guests know his feelings.

The look on the captain’s face says it all, though. This wait comes hot on the heels of Cloyce making the guests wait at lunch because of his bad decision.

We can’t help but wonder if this will be the final straw for Captain Glenn. Only two charters into the season, and the chef has already made so many mistakes that aren’t giving the captain much faith in him.

Do you think Cloyce can redeem himself?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.