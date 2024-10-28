Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Diana disobeys Daisy’s orders and blasts Danni amid crew night out chaos

Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers reveal that things are quickly falling apart for the Parsifal III crew.

Captain Glenn Shepard loses his mind on Chef Cloyce Martin after learning he’s off the sailing yacht having fun instead of prepping for long.

It comes back to bite the chef, too, when the guests are left waiting, hungry and angry because Cloyce was playing when he should have been working.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, other spoilers for the hit sailing show tease that Emma Crouch and Danni Warren are in their feelings.

The latest sneak peek at Below Deck Sailing Yacht features Diana Cruz getting super frustrated at Daisy Kelliher’s latest request involving cocktails.

Oh yes, Daisy’s interior crew is crumbling right before her eyes after only the second charter of the season.

Diana Cruz lashes out after disobeying Daisy Kelliher on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The preview kicks off with Danni and Diana making drinks for the crew as their night off begins.

It seems Daisy felt her stews needed a little bartending class after flashbacks featured some confusion making drinks during the previous charter.

Well, this doesn’t sit well with Diana, who, after mixing up one drink for Gary King, leaves Danni to fend for herself. In a huff, Diana makes a beeline for the deck, slamming Daisy’s idea of them having a bartending class.

Danni fixes Keith Allen a drink before a flip of the scene shows her in the confessional freaking out over Diana’s actions. The stew makes it clear the class was definitely more for Diana.

A flashback reveals the reason Diana needs the class is because she asked Daisy to see a margarita recipe earlier.

That doesn’t stop Diana, though, from complaining to Gary, calling Daisy’s idea “very dumb.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher has had it

Soon Daisy, Emma Crouch, and Davide Morosi arrive to be served with the chief stew, immediately correcting the way Danni served her a margarita.

Danni wastes no time expressing her frustration that Diana left her all alone to work the bar, and Daisy isn’t here for the drama.

On deck, Daisy goes all in on Diana for not following orders, expressing she just earned herself another class of making drinks for the crew. Diana is pissed that she has to work on the crew night off.

Via her confessional, a frustrated Diana is angry with Danni and Daisy, which means this crew night out is starting off with a bang.

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens next on the night out because we have a feeling the drama is only just beginning.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.