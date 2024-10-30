Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Cloyce’s Real Housewvies past, Danni’s frustrations, and Gary deals with Emma

Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers for Season 5, Episode 5 are teasing another Bravo crossover event.

The season started with Married to Medicine alum Contessa Metcalfe as the first primary charter guest.

Thanks to the latest sneak peek for the sailing show, we learn that The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Tiffany Moon and her husband Daniel will be the primary for the third charter of the season.

Captain Glenn Shephard delivers the news to Chef Cloyce Martin, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King, sharing that the couple only travels the world on five-star vacations.

“They’re going to have high standards for sure,” the captain expresses.

In true Cloyce fashion, he isn’t worried because he has a history with the Real Housewives. Not Tiffany, a different one.

Chef Cloyce Martin reveals his Real Housewives past on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

After Cloyce jokes with Gary, Daisy, and Captain Glenn that he’s fully aware of the Real Housewives, we learn via his confessional that he does have experience with one of them.

The chef previously cooked for one of The Real Housewives of Orange County stars. Cloyce didn’t divulge names but said the woman was very “outspoken and transparent” with her thoughts.

Oh, he also mentioned she divorced her husband and is now a lesbian. The last remark from Cloyce leads us to believe the RHOC star he’s speaking about is Braunwyn Windham-Burke, but again he didn’t mention names.

Later, Daisy tries to have a chat to ensure things will go much smoother than the last charter in light of what will no doubt be demanding guests. Unfortunately, Cloyce isn’t really interested in the talk and blows her off, adding more fuel to their tense working dynamic.

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew drama

The crew night out features more chaos surrounding Emma Crouch being in her feelings and unleashing on Danni Warren and Diana Cruz. Back on Parsifal III, Daisy tries to calm Emma, while Danni continues to put the moves on Keith Allen.

Things look to be heating up but turn when Keith tells Danni she came in too hot. Diana sits awkwardly near them while Davide Morosi spends time alone in the hot tub.

Eventually, everyone calls it a night, much to Danni’s dismay. The next day, she shares that she is frustrated with Keith for not putting the moves on her.

Meanwhile, Emma and Gary clash when she walks away as he’s talking to her. Gary kind of scolds Emma for folding towels instead of washing down the yacht, only to have her leave.

In his confessional, Gary gets frustrated with Emma’s work ethic and hopes that if he works harder, she will, too; you know, the whole lead-by-example thing.

There are certainly a few problem crew members on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and as Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans are sounding off on them.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.