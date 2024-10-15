Emily Simpson highlights weight loss and strength in social media challenge with RHOC costars

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has been working on losing weight, building strength, and living a healthier lifestyle.

Emily looks fabulous these days after having quite the transformation during the off-season.

However, that doesn’t mean Emily isn’t still self-conscious as RHOC fans saw on Season 18 after Heather Dubrow’s fashion show.

The other day, Emily proved just how fit she’s gotten by taking on the latest social media challenge.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Pedranti joined Emily for the Partner Cartwheel challenge that has been all the rage on social media.

The challenge had Emily trying to help Jennifer and Gina unsuccessfully do cartwheels.

In the video that Emily shared on Instagram, her fit figure and weight can’t be missed. Emily’s toned muscles also come in handy as she lifts Gina first, attempting to guide her through a cartwheel.

It was an epic fail. The ladies were clearly having a good time, with smiles all around as they laughed at how bad they were at the challenge.

Emily was flexing those muscles, holding a flailing Gina upside down in the air as the challenge went awry.

Next up was Jennifer, who also showed off some killer abs as Emily lifted her into cartwheel form. Jennifer got stuck mid-air, kicking all around, as Emily wrote in the video, “We suck” across the footage.

“I thought we’d definitely nail it! Fail 🤣🤣,” Emily captioned the IG post, adding, “TAG your girlfriends below ⬇️ bc I want to see you all attempt this challenge! 🙌”

The comments section was flooded with positive vibes for the three women, especially Emily, and how fabulous she looks.

RHOC fans declare Emily Simpson ‘Body goals’

One fan was quick to reveal that they wanted to see Emily do the partner cartwheel challenge with her husband, Shane. Emily happily agreed, so we should be on the lookout for that fun footage.

Meanwhile, others simply gushed over Emily and her banging body. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was referred to as “body goals” more than once in the comments section.

“Emily, you look thinnnnnerrr you’ve always looked amazing but damn, get it girl! 💁🏻‍♂️🤍,” wrote a fan.

A different one stated, “@rhoc_emilysimpson you look healthy, beautiful and amazing! Keep up the great work, and you actually kinda nailed it with Jen 🙌”

Emily looking fabulous was also mentioned, and we couldn’t agree more.

Season 18 of RHOC is winding down, with the reunion show on the horizon. Andy Cohen claimed Emily Simpson and the rest of the ladies were “calm” during the reunion.

Well, except for Alexis Bellino, who, of course, stirred the pot and got the cast riled up.

Emily, Gina, and Jennifer may have failed at the Partner Cartwheel challenge, but the lawyer is sleighing with her new fit physique.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.