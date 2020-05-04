Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers spill secrets to filming an entertaining show

Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers are spilling behind-the-scenes filming secrets that explain what it is really like working on the Bravo show. It is quite different to shoot footage on the Parsifal III than on some of the other luxury yachts featured on the various Below Deck shows.

A lot goes into filming the Bravo yachting shows. However, choosing to amp it up by shooting on a luxury sailing vessel added another layer for producers to figure out.

Bravo producers opened up to The Daily Dish following an enhanced version of Episode 12 that aired last week.

Production has eyes everywhere

Fans of any reality TV show know that the cameras are always rolling and there are eyes everywhere. The same goes for Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Production knows where each cast member is at all times, so there are no surprises.

While the entire crew of the Parsifal III is new to the reality TV world, the production crew is not. There are around 60 people that make up the production team. About 85 percent of the crew has worked on all of the Below Deck shows in the franchise.

There are around 20 surveillance cameras on the sailing yacht. Plus, four camera operators per shift — including drone and Steadicam operators — as well as a team shooting with handheld cameras 24/7.

Cast changes, downtime, charter guests, and video village

Fans know cast changes can happen in the blink of an eye. Parker McCown’s departure is the perfect example. Production had to ensure that new deckhand Chris Miller had all his certificates up to date and get him on a flight immediately.

There is a fear within the production crew about bringing in a new person mid-season. The concern is that the person won’t open up to the camera or will be intimidated by being under 24/7 surveillance.

Like the sailing yacht crew, the production also gets downtime or days off. The group stays at a nearby hotel and generally spends its time off exploring Greece.

Production takes over one of the guest cabins for storing equipment and turns one wall into feeds from all over the ship. It makes it easier for producers to make sure none of the excitement or drama is missed.

The charter guests know they are going to be on camera. However, production isn’t there to interfere with anyone’s vacation. Bravo producers admitted that the guests never go into the production area. For the most part, charter guests ignore production and production does its best not to bother the guests.

Last, but not least, producers revealed that the production team must be ready for anything. Parker proposing to his girlfriend Kati underwater was last-minute. The production crew had to rush over and figure out logistics to capture the moment on camera.

Yes, a lot goes into filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Based on what the producers have spilled, it sounds like production has it running like a well-oiled machine.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.