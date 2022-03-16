Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans praise charter guest Rhett, call him MVP of trip after Charles Sanders blow-up

Rhett spent the episode trash-talking Erica Rose’s husband and Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans loved it. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have praised charter guest Rhett calling him the MVP of the trip after his blow-up with Charles Sanders.

Erica Rose and her husband have endured a lot of backlash over the last two episodes of the hit sailing show. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans dragged them for their behavior, especially Charles for his reaction to the food.

As the second episode played out, Erica shared a message to all the haters. However, the drama that played out between Charles and Rhett on-screen only heightened Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers’ opinion of the couple.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans praise Rhett after Charles Sanders blow up

Rhett is the husband of Erica’s hairdresser Janelle. The couple didn’t want any part of the craziness Charles was serving up. As Charles complained about the food, Rhett trash-talked him while on the phone with a friend.

Later, Charles stirred up trouble at the beach picnic by calling Janelle a b**ch. Rhett wasted no time confronting Charles, who denied saying it. The blow-up set the tone for the rest of the trip that included Janelle and Rhett being over spending time with Charles.

Janelle even had a nice chat with Daisy Kelliher to diss Erica and Charles.

There’s no question Rhett and Janelle were the saving grace of the charter. Twitter has been gushing over the couple since the episode aired.

One user expressed love for Rhett begging him to follow through with the threat Rhett made after Charles’ comment about Janelle.

this man right here. trying to do the lord’s work.

we love you big guy. please. please. DO IT!#belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/euUE9X035M — GilmourGirl (@TheGilmourGirl) March 15, 2022

Another user expressed excitement over hoping Rhett would punch Charles.

Me hoping that Rhett punches Charles by the end of this ep #BelowDeck #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/xX39BXkUFW — ✨ (@daisyjane____) March 15, 2022

A different Twitter user cheered Rhett and Janelle for calling out Charles’ behavior.

Waste of space 🙃 showing off with the tip 💸 we get it big guy



Cheers to Rhett and Janelle for calling out Chuck's horrendous behavior 💀 #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/M2VqaP4HWJ — vivi (@viqui3000) March 15, 2022

Yes, social media was Team Janelle and Rhett, but that’s not all.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans declare Rhett and Janelle MVPs of the charter

Other than Erica, Charles, and her mom Cindi Rose, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers didn’t see much of the other guests in their group. That is until Rhett and Janelle came in to shake things up aboard Parsifal III.

Janelle and Rhett were so well-liked that Twitter declared them the MVPs and VIPs of the charter.

The couple was also referred to as the only sane people in the group of guests.

Janelle and Rhett are the only sane people with respect and class on this charter #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/AHltwFY8T6 — Brooke Loko (@Sugasmackzzz) March 15, 2022

Rhett quickly became the hero, too, for how he handled Charles and his craziness on the trip.

Everyone needs a Rhett in your life! Hero of this charter! #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/3f9hqfzzU1 — Layce Cantwell (@LayceCantwell) March 15, 2022

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have nothing but love for Rhett and Janelle. They breathed new life into the final episode featuring Erica Rose and her husband, Charles Sanders.

Too bad there wasn’t more of Janelle and Rhett featured over the last couple of weeks.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.