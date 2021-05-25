Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares gets real about losing her best friend before filming Bravo show

Dani spoke about the loss and how it impacted hr life on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares is getting real about losing her best friend before filming the hit Bravo yachting show.

The few months before getting cast on Below Deck Sailing Yacht were the worst of Dani’s life. It’s one of the reasons she was thrilled to be cast on the sailing show.

Life has certainly changed for Dani, who is expecting her first child any day now. She owes a lot to her Below Deck Sailing Yacht family for helping her through the challenging time.

Dani opens up about losing her best friend

The soon-to-be mama used Instagram to open up about losing her good friend, which changed her life forever.

“From April 2020 till we started filming it was the worst period of my life. In April, I lost my soulmate, I had actually moved back to Brazil, and we shared a house, but life only gave us 5 months together,” Dani wrote. “Going into the season and filming Below Deck was my distraction from reality. It was me pretending everything was great and all the bad things were just a nightmare.”

Dani became incredibly close with all of her Parsifal III coworkers, and she used the Instagram post to thank them.

“‘I’m very thankful for last summer and for the amazing crew. You guys literally made summer 2020 the best one yet. Miss and love you all,” she ended her message.

The second stew tagged Alli Dore, Daisy Kelliher, Sydney Zaruba, Natasha De Bourg, Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Captain Glenn Shephard.

Yes, the only person not mention is Dani’s boatmance and possible baby daddy, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

Dani feels the love from Below Deck family

Before sharing her Instagram post, Dani had previously opened up about losing her friend on the Bravo show. Dani admitted he was her soulmate, the person she thought she would be with forever.

The love for Dani poured in via the comments section of her Instagram post. Izzy Wouters from Below Deck Season 8 kicked off the comments with a remark about strength and bravery.

Alli also popped up in the comments section of the message. The third stew gushed over their friendship and called Dani a warrior woman.

Dani Soares was dealt a life-altering blow before she became a reality TV star. The heartbreak is never-ending, but thanks to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Dani has been given new life-long bonds.

Her soulmate and best friend can never be replaced. Dani’s using the experience to live her best life though.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is almost over. However, it’s become pretty clear most of the crew bonds are forever.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.