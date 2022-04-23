Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher talks Colin MacRae and Gary King friendship, reveals dream team crew

Daisy has shared her dream Below Deck crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher talks about her close friendship with Gary King and Colin MacRae while revealing her dream team crew.

Daisy has become a fan favorite on the hit sailing show. The chief stew formed several close bonds during Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, including Gary and Colin.

They are all back for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, and their unique dynamic hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers. Colin, Daisy, and Gary are referred to as the OG crew aboard Parsifal III, which the chief stew dished about recently.

What did Daisy Kelliher say about her friendship with Colin MacRae and Gary King?

The Irish beauty opened up to Decider regarding her friendship with the two guys, spilling her thoughts on working with them again. It turns out Daisy was beyond excited to have them both back.

Yes, even Gary, whom she had a coffee fight and steamy make-out session with, on the show too.

“They were my safety blanket. I was like, ‘Oh, thank God they’re coming back,'” she shared. “I was just as happy as everyone else was, if not more. I think we have this little core trio, under Captain Glenn, and we bounce really well off each other. What people love about Below Deck Sailing Yacht is its authenticity.”

Daisy also dished the what makes her dynamic with the hunky chief engineer and playboy first officer so unique.

“Gary, Colin and I bring that because we really are sailing yachties. Not that everyone else isn’t, but we’ve been doing this a long time. And we have similar senses of humor. If we were working on a boat off-camera, we would actually be friends, and we’d probably continue to work together for quite a long time,” Daisy expressed.

Last week Colin and Daisy reunited in Los Angeles, where they bartended at chef Marcos Spaziani’s restaurant.

Colin also teased what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect from the rest of Season 3 when he appeared on the IG series Pita Party. The series is hosted by Daisy, Alli Dore, and Dani Soares, who appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Who is Daisy’s Below Deck dream team crew?

Daisy also revealed to Decider whom she would like to work with if there was ever an all-star season of Below Deck. Captain Glenn Shephard was at the top of her list because she adores him. Colin was her choice for chief engineer too.

As for her interior team, Daisy would love to have Below Deck Mediterranean alums Aesha Scott and Anastasia Surmava. It’s unlikely Aesha would come back as a second stew now that she’s running the interior team on Below Deck Down Under.

Chef Ben Robinson was her choice for the galley, declaring, “I think Rachel would be too crazy for me. I don’t know if I can handle her.” Below Deck star, Eddie Lucas was her pick for bosun, while Wes O’Dell was her deckhand.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht gave insight into her bond with Gary King and Colin MacRae. There’s no doubt the hit sailing show has found something special with these three crew members.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.