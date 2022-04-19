Courtney enjoyed some weekend fun with some fan favorites in the Below Deck family. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale hangs out with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast members for an epic weekend.

Courtney has been giving Below Deck fans a lot to talk about these days. The blonde beauty recently stunned in a lip gloss promotion wearing only a black bra.

Along with heating up social media, Courtney has kept her followers up to date on her travels, including sharing a photo of her chilling in a skimpy red bikini. Courtney has spent the past couple of weeks in Los Angeles, even hitting up Coachella over the weekend.

Before she went to the iconic music festival, Courtney had the chance to spend time with some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites.

Courtney Veale hangs out with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast

Last week Colin MacRae shared the exciting news he was reuniting with Daisy Kelliher and chef Marcos Spaziani for one night at his restaurants Marlou and The Burrow in downtown Los Angeles.

It turns out Courtney met up with the Parsifal III crew members too.

“Great night at @marlou.la last night! Thank you @chefmarcospaziani 🤍🙏🏽 @belowdeckbravo @belowdecksailing @daisykelliher87 @parlayrevival_colin,” Courtney wrote on an Instagram post featuring the foursome having fun.

The Instagram post was filled with comments on the mini Below Deck family meet-up. Colin, chef Marcos, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 alum Dani Soares responded to the message with love.

Many Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were here to see Macros, Colin, Courtney, and Daisy spending time together. They are all clearly fan favorites.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

One user even hopes Courtney will show up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht at some point, which could be possible. Courtney loves Below Deck Med and is even returning for Season 7.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Daisy Kelliher shares photos from Below Deck reunion night

Courtney wasn’t the only one sharing how much fun she had hanging out with some of the Below Deck family.

Ahead of her and Colin working at Marcos restaurant, Daisy shared an Instagram post of her and Colin. They had big smiles on their faces in the black and white picture.

The chief stew also used Instagram Stories to show off her fun-filled night meeting new fans and spending time with old friends.

Daisy shared three different photos. The first one was of Marcos and Daisy with a couple of fans, while the second one featured a collage of pictures from the night. Daisy also reshared the photo from Courtney’s Instagram post.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

It was a Below Deck crossover reunion when Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean chilled with Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chef Marcos Spaziani, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae.

This isn’t the first reunion between the two Below Deck spin-offs either. Friends Zee Dempers and Georgia Grobler ran into each other at a music festival in Cape Town recently.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.