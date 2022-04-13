Below Deck Med alum and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum reunite at music festival

Below Deck worlds collide when two crew members hang out. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s no question the Below Deck world is a small one. That’s been proven once again as a Below Deck Mediterranean alum, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum meet up at a music festival.

Many times when a crew member is cast on one of the Below Deck shows, it’s revealed the person has a connection to an alum. One example of that is Katie Flood recently sharing her close friendship with Below Deck Down Under newbie Benny Crawley.

Another example is when Below Deck Med Season 6 deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 stew Georgia Grobler. Zee revealed on his season the two are close friends.

Below Deck Med’s Zee Dempers and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Georgia Grobler hang out

The other day Georgia used Instagram to reveal she finally got the opportunity to hang out with her pal Zee. It was a random run-in at a music festival in Cape Town.

Georgia shared an adorable picture of the two of them together. She also included a video of them clearly thrilled to have seen each other at the event. The last image was a picture of Zee and Georgia with their respective dates or friends for the evening.

“First festival since lockdown and it’s #coronasunsets 🌞 Bumping into @zeedempers is one of the most dangerous things that can happen when you’re planning on a quiet night in 😂 #lifeoftheparty #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #belowdeckmed #reunion #capetown #weekend #whostheworstinfluence,” Georgia captioned the Instagram post.

Later the Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty took to Instagram Stories to share the post. Georgia also let Zee know she was still recovering from their night at the festival.

Zee has yet to comment on his reunion with Georgia. Then again, he isn’t on social media much either.

Pic credit: @ 07georgiarose/Instagram

Below Deck fans react to Georgia and Zee’s reunion

Below Deck fans love it when they see two crew members from any of the four spin-off shows hanging out. Zee and Georgia’s recent reunion was no exception. Her post was filled with comments expressing excitement over them getting together.

One user referred to Zee and Georgia as legends, while another called Zee a good guy. There was a heart emoji, hopes of a fun night, and a remark about them looking good too.

Pic credit: @ 07georgiarose/Instagram

Although seeing Georgia Grobler and Zee Dempers work together on the hit yachting show would be music to Below Deck fans’ ears, the odds of that are slim. Georgia remains focused on her music career following her Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint.

Zeus may be back on the small screen, though. There’s speculation he returns for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 with Captain Sandy Yawn and Courtney Veale.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.