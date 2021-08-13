Below Deck Med: Zee Dempers opens up about friendship with Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Georgia Grobler

Zee has not watched Georgia’s season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Mzi “Zee” Dempers has opened up about his friendship with Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Georgia Grobler.

Ahead of the Below Deck Med Season 6 premiere, Zee admitted that he had known Georgia from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 for a long time. Zee said they had a relationship, which led most fans to believe they dated, but that is not the case.

How long have Zee and Georgia been friends?

In a recent interview with Bravo Insider, Zee happily talked about his bond with Georgia.

“I think South Africa’s quite a small place when it comes to things like that. So, I mean, we had met up a couple years ago. And then had just sort of, like, maintained a friendship throughout for the past couple of years,” the deckhand revealed.

A deep dive into both of their Instagram feeds shows the first photo of them was posted in 2017. It’s safe to assume Georgia and Zee have been friends since then.

Despite leading hectic lives in the yachting industry, Zee shared the two still keep in contact.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We still keep in touch. I maybe see her every now and then. I think it’s just been quite difficult at the moment, just because we’ve been under such a harsh lockdown in our country. So to get out and actually go and do things is quite difficult. But, I mean, when I’ve had the chance, I’ve seen her a couple of times since I’ve been back,” he explained, referring to filming Below Deck Med Season 6.

Did Zee watch Georgia on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know Georgia had a crush on Paget Berry, even though he was in a relationship with Ciara Duggan at the time. Paget was flirtatious with Georgia, too, resulting in a little bit of drama.

Zee, though, didn’t watch any of it play out onscreen. The deckhand does know about Georgia’s personal situation on the show.

“I actually haven’t watched the sailing season yet, but I have heard it gets quite spicy, so I need to get involved in that. I think there was a bit of a throuple vibe there. I do remember her speaking about that,” Zee expressed.

Zee Dempers didn’t have a love connection with Georgia Grobler. Below Deck Mediterranean viewers know he does hope to have one with third stew Courtney Veale. They already kissed, and she’s flirty with him, especially when she drinks.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.