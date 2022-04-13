Below Deck: Heather Chase flaunts bikini body on dream vacation

Heather continues to keep Below Deck fans talking even after Season 9 ended. Pic credit: @heatherkapiolan/Instagram

Below Deck alum Heather Chase flaunts her bikini body on a dream vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

The tropical destination has become a hot spot for the Below Deck family over the past few months. Below Deck Mediterranean alums Jessica More and Katie Flood spent a couple of months there this winter. They were joined by fellow Below Deck Med star Bobby Giancola for a brief time too.

Heather and Below Deck Season 9 stew Kaylee Milligan are in Mexico together with a group of friends. Their trip comes following speculation that Heather will return as chief stew for Season 10 of Below Deck rises.

The blonde beauty has been soaking up the sun on her trip to Tulum. Heather has been sharing her good time on social media, including posting some sexy pictures showing off her bikini body.

In one photo, Heather has her sunburnt backside on display. It was that Instagram post where Heather informed her followers she was on a little getaway.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ve dreamed of taking this trip. 🌴 All the long charter hours are SO worth it when you get to bae-cation like this. 🤍✨Sad it’s almost over but SO excited for next week, I’ve got a big surprise for you all.. can you guess what it may be?!” she wrote.

Another photo features Heather striking a pose in an orange bikini, with a floral shirt draped over her. Heather’s standing in front of a stunning pool, wearing an oversized beach hat and sunglasses.

Heather gushes over her trip to paradise

The Below Deck alum spent plenty of time on the beach in Tulum. A little fun in the sun was just what she needed after charter season.

Heather had her assets on display in a black bikini with a long sleeve shirt as a cover-up on the beach in an Instagram post dishing her trip. She also had her hair pulled back and sunglasses on as she gazed up at the sky, soaking it all in.

“Sand between my toes, tequila in my veins & stomach full of guacamole… I’m never leaving 🗺 (it’s the simple things in life ladies and gentleman) 🥑🌴” Heather captioned the picture.

There was another shot of Heather showing off her toned backside and long legs. Heather can be seen lying on the beach in a sexy pose, wearing sunglasses and soaking up the sun.

Heather Chase from Below Deck certainly made waves during her season of the hit yachting show. The chief stew’s still making waves, but this time it’s for her killer body instead of her work ethic.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.