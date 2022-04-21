Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher defends Ashley Marti for snitching on Gabriela Barragan

Daisy’s shedding more light on why Ashley ratted out Gabriela to her. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher has defended Ashley Marti for snitching on Gabriela Barragan as backlash mounts for the third stew.

It’s no secret that Gabriela and Ashley dislike each other a lot. They have butted heads all season long over job roles, Daisy’s praise, and a little bit about Gary King. Ashley and Gabriela are competitive with each other.

As Season 3 hits the halfway mark, things between Gabriela and Ashely are only getting worse. While Gabriela wants a fresh start, it is easy for Below Deck Sailing Yacht to see that’s not going to happen.

Daisy Kelliher defends Ashley Marti for snitching on Gabriela Barragan

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans went off on Ashley for betraying Gabriela’s confidence on the most recent episode of the yachting show. However, Daisy wants viewers to know things weren’t quite as they seemed on-screen.

The hot topic was addressed on the Instagram series Pita Party which Daisy hosts with her Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 pals Alli Dore and Dani Soares. Alli was missing but Colin MacRae stepped in as a special guest.

Daisy took a moment to comment on Ashley telling her what Gabriela had said about wanting to leave the show.

“So in Ashley’s defense with this, I drag this out of Ashley. I make her tell me,” she said. “I know that it looks really bad what Ashley did. And, of course, it’s never right to break somebody’s confidence like that. But in Ashley’s defense, I knew something was wrong, and I really went at Ashley, and I said, ‘What has been said? I want to know.’ I can’t remember the timeline, but I knew that the atmosphere was off, but it was so bad at this stage.”

The chief stew made it clear she was frustrated because Gabriela and Ashley kept saying things were fine, but Daisy was getting feedback from other crew members. She admitted chef Marcos Spaziani and Gary King kept telling her there was a conflict between the two stews.

Daisy isn’t Team Ashley or Team Gabriela

Although Daisy explained why Ashley broke Gabriela’s confidence, the chief stew is by no means taking sides. Daisy has made it clear the drama between her crew was challenging, but she has nothing but for the both of them.

Last week after Ashley claimed Gabriela made the crew miserable, Gabriela gushed over Daisy. Gabriela clapped back at Ashley’s words while giving Daisy props as a chief stew.

There’s plenty more of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 to come. Colin MacRae has already dished the remainder of the season gets nasty, which can only mean more drama involving Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.