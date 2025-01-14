Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum defends Daisy Kelliher, slams stews Danni Warren and Diana Cruz amid drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Lucy Edmunds has some words for Diana Cruz and Danni Warren amid their Season 5 drama with Daisy Kelliher.

Lucy was one of Daisy’s stews on Season 4 of the hit sailing show.

During her time on the show, Lucy and her fellow stew, Mads Herrera, had a great working and personal relationship with Daisy.

That is not the case with Daisy, Danni, and Diana on Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

After watching the tension mount between Daisy and her current stews, Lucy has spoken out to defend her former chief stew.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The blond beauty also slammed Danni and Diana for their response to simply being asked to do their job.

Lucy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht slams Diana and Danni

Danni and Diana complained about Daisy — the new par for the course — on the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht,

Danni claimed Daisy is used to working with stews, who just shut up and do whatever she says, but Danni and Diana aren’t those girls.

Well, Lucy had a different take on the situation, blaming Diana and Danni.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lucy shared shots from the scenes of the two girls complaining.

“AKA can’t be arsed to just do your job. It’s not about shutting up and taking it, it’s about doing YOUR JOB?!” Lucy wrote, adding, “Would last about 2 mins on another yacht xxx.”

Lucy has a message for Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Danni and Diana. Pic credit: @lucy_edmunds/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Lucy praises Daisy

In a separate IG Story, Lucy gave Daisy some mad props and defended her friend.

“Trust me when I say I had the WORST chief stews before I had Daisy she was a breeze,” she expressed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Lucy stands up for Daisy. Pic credit: @lucy_edmunds/Instagram



Daisy has certainly had struggles with her stews during her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but it’s nothing like what she’s dealing with this season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy hit back at Danni and Diana after they didn’t have anything good to say about working with her on Watch What Happens Live.

Daisy isn’t the only one Danni threw shade at recently, either. Danni seems to have changed her tune about Chase Lemacks since the cameras stopped rolling.

Only a few episodes are left in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. The drama between Daisy, Danni, and Diana will get worse.

Lucy Edmunds, though, has made it clear she’s Team Daisy in this Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.