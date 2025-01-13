Chase Lemacks and Danni Warren are heating things up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Danni has spent most of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 thirsty for male attention.

Finally, her prayers were answered when mid-season hit, and Chase came in to replace fired Deckhand Emma Crouch.

Since then, the stew and deckhand have been getting quite cozy and hooking up in the guest cabins every crew night out.

However, off-screen, the relationship between the two is a whole other story.

During her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Danni sang a different tune about Chase

Danni Warren shades Chase Lemacks after Below Deck Sailing Yacht romance

Andy Cohen asked about Danni and fellow guest Diana Cruz crushing on Chase. The two set the record straight: there is no real drama over Chase and Danni hooking up because Diana wasn’t that into him.

When the ladies admitted to being single, Andy joked Chase was too, and Danni immediately replied, “No thanks.”

Does Danni Warren regret hooking up with Chase Lemacks? #BelowDeckSailingYacht #WWHL pic.twitter.com/EHwUTyaN01 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 7, 2025

If that wasn’t enough, one fan questioned Chase’s appeal, comparing the deckhand to a mosquito.

“Stockholm syndrome. You see, earlier in the season, it was Stockholm syndrome,” Danni expressed.

Andy pointed out that people are cuter on a boat, and Danni agreed that was the case with Chase. Things got a bit more awkward as Andy defended Chase, calling him sweet and cute.

Danni looked uncomfortable, shrugging and smiling as she managed to get out a “Yeah.”

There’s no question that something happened between Danni and Chase after the cameras stopped rolling. Danni certainly didn’t seem like she wanted to answer any questions about the deckhand.

What happened between Chase and Danni after Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The rumor mill has been buzzing thanks to a Reddit thread that Danni and Chase dated for months when filming ended. According to the user, things ended badly, and Danni was to blame.

“Chase and I have a few mutuals in common and these mutuals have said Danni and Chase dated for 8 months after the season ended. Apparently it was an extremely toxic relationship for Chase and he ended it. There may have been some infidelity and they did not end on good terms,” shared Reddit user TechnicalPeach4.

A Reddit user posted some tea. Pic credit: TechnicalPeach4r/belowdeck/Reddit

Neither the stew nor the deckhand have commented on their relationship, which is unsurprising since the season is still playing out. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 finale is only two weeks away.

That means we will soon know what happened between Chase Lemacks and Danni Warren; via a reunion or their social media posts, so stay tuned.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.