Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore reveals due date, shows off growing baby bump in latest pregnancy update

Alli has spilled more details about her pregnancy and just how much longer until she meets her little one. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore has revealed her due date while showing off her growing baby bump in her latest pregnancy update.

Alli shared the exciting news that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson the day part one of the Season 2 reunion show hit airwaves. She revealed the news to her costars in part 2 of the virtual chat, shocking her onscreen boatmance Gary King.

Since then, Alli has happily discussed her pregnancy via her Pita Party Instagram Live series with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares. The three ladies just added to the brand by launching the Pita Party podcast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alli reveals her due date

Over the weekend, Alli used Instagram stories to conduct a Q&A session that included spilling when she and Benny will meet their little one.

Alli’s due date is September 29, meaning she has about two months to go until she’s a mom. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht starlet also got candid about how she feels as she heads into the final weeks of her pregnancy.

It’s getting rough and Alli has been struggling to get sleep. She admitted she’s doing her best to keep her energy up.

“I’m exhausted, but I’m also having many nights where I don’t sleep a lot so I’m all over the place. Pregnancy is hard. On the other hand, my cat is loving it,” she captioned a photo of her snuggling her fur baby.

Pic credit: @AlliDore/Instagram

Alli shows off her growing baby bump

The soon-to-be first-time mama has kept fans up to date on how she remains active throughout her pregnancy. Alli has been hiking, which hasn’t been easy but is also what makes her feel the best.

Along with staying active and revealing her due date, Alli proudly showed off her bare, growing baby bump.

Pic credit: @AlliDore/Instagram

The one thing Alli has yet to share about her precious baby is the gender or name. Yes, she and Benny do know the sex of the baby. However, they have struggled to narrow down a moniker.

Even when they decide on a name, fans shouldn’t expect Alli to spill it until she has the baby. They are adamant about keeping the sex and name quiet until their little one is born.

Alli has gushed over going through a pregnancy experience with Benny. From day one, even when Alli was in denial about being pregnant, Benny has been in with her.

Pretty soon Below Deck Sailing Yacht pals Dani Soares and Alli Dore will have a lot more in common. They will both be first-time moms.

Alli has shared her due date and growing baby bump in her latest pregnancy update.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.