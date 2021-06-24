Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore dishes pregnancy, gushes over baby daddy Benny Thompson

Alli reveals she was in denial after learning she was pregnant. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore has dished about her pregnancy and gushed over baby daddy Benny Thompson just days after sharing her happy news.

Ahead of the Season 2 reunion show, Alli revealed she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Benny. In part two of the virtual chat, Alli informed her Parsifal III crew members she was 20 weeks pregnant.

Alli’s boatmance, Gary King, had the best reaction to her exciting news. A drunk Daisy Kelliher also had quite the response, almost knocking over her camera.

Now that she’s well into her second trimester, Alli’s opening up about her surprise pregnancy, baby names, and what a great dad Benny will be to their child.

Alli was in denial about the pregnancy

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans were shocked to learn Alli was having a baby. It turns out the news was just as shocking to Alli and Benny.

“I was kind of in a bit of denial about it. Benny was the one that figured it out. I was having a few symptoms, a bit of nausea,” Alli spilled to E! News about finding out she was pregnant.

The couple was long-distance at the time, which was why Alli had a hard time believing she was with child. They are no longer living apart. Alli and Benny just moved in together as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

Alli spilled that it was a romantic nightly swim where she and her baby daddy began to embrace impending parenthood.

“We’re having a swim in the ocean, and we both looked at each other, and we’re like, ‘We’re doing this, aren’t we?’ And he was like, ‘Yup!'” Alli expressed.

Alli shares pregnancy details

Although the pregnancy was a surprise, there’s one thing Alli never doubted. Benny as a dad. She gushed over him to E! News, sharing that he will be an “amazing father.” Alli also credited her man for being the best support system during her pregnancy.

Alli and Benny do know the sex of their baby. However, the Bravo personality admitted they are keeping the gender quiet for now.

The happy couple is struggling to find the right name for their first child.

“We change our mind every few weeks. It’s so hard. This is gonna be the name you’re probably gonna say more than any name in your lifetime. And then Benny’s coming up with all these really obscure ones. Which is nice, but some of them are really out there,” she dished.

One name on Benny’s list of obscure names includes Toto. Yes, like the dog in Wizard of Oz.

Thankfully Alli has her good friend Dani Soares to help her navigate her way through pregnancy. Dani, who welcomed her daughter Lily in May, answers all of Alli’s most burning questions.

Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht was surprised to discover she was pregnant. However, the stew has no reservations about her man Benny Thompson being the best dad.

Congrats to Alli and Benny!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.