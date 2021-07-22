Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore, Dani Soares, and Daisy Kelliher launch Pita Party podcast

Daisy, Alli, and Dani are adding to their Pita Party brand. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Alli Dore, Dani Soares, and Daisy Kelliher launched the Pita Party podcast following the success of the Instagram series.

The three ladies became fast friends on Season 2 of the sailing show. Daisy, Alli, and Dani started a weekly Instagram Live to discuss the latest episode of their Below Deck Sailing Yacht season.

Occasionally they had special guests join them in the conversation. Paget Berry, Colin MacRae, Hannah Ferrier, and Captain Glenn Shephard all appeared on Pita Party to dish the hit Bravo show.

Thanks to the fan reaction to the series, Dani, Daisy, and Alli have decided to take it to the next level.

Alli, Dani, and Daisy launch Pita Party podcast

Pita Party is now a podcast. Daisy, Alli, and Dani dropped their first episode of the podcast this week, revealing it can be found on Spotify. As of right now, Spotify is the only platform to listen to the Pita Party podcast.

They launched the podcast with an episode focused on discussing if cyber-cheating is really cheating. Dani, Alli, and Daisy all used social media to promote Pita Party Podcast.

While Daisy and Dani told their followers where to find the podcast and share thoughts with them, Alli went a little more in detail.

“Pita Party: The Podcast is live now on Spotify! Daisy, Dani, and I discuss our opinions and personal experiences on dirty rotten cheaters! Is cyber cheating really cheating? Have we ever cheated or been cheated on? Is it acceptable to go through someone’s phone if you suspect deception? We discuss all this and more on episode 1 of #PitaParty : The Podcast,” Alli wrote.

Yes, the Pita Party podcast will be different from the Instagram Live series. Instead of focusing on Below Deck episodes, the ladies are dishing their lives with no topic off-limits.

Plus, Alli, Daisy, and Dani will interview current and former cast members from the hit Bravo franchise.

Will Pita Party Instagram Live series continue?

The launch of the Pita Party podcast has brought up the question if the three women will no longer do their weekly Pita Party Instagram Live series. Neither Dani, Alli, and Daisy have mentioned that the IG series will be replaced with the podcast.

After all, the Pita Party Instagram Live series focuses on discussing the latest episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. They do chat about other things; however, the point is to focus on the show.

Since the Pita Party podcast and IG series are quite different, hopefully, the ladies will continue to do it. The good news is that if Alli, Daisy, and Dani had intended to stop the Pita Party Instagram Live series, they would have likely announced it by now.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.