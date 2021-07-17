Colin Macy-O’Toole opens up about casting Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under

Colin remains a vital part of the Below Deck franchise despite no longer appearing on-screen. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Med alum Colin Macy-O’Toole has opened up about casting Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under as he switches gears in his career.

Colin has been a fan favorite since he was a deckhand on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4. The last time viewers saw Colin on-screen was Below Deck Galley Talk earlier this year.

Although he’s no longer in yachting, the Long Island native remains an avid supporter of the show on and off-screen. Most recently, Colin spilled that he has taken his talents to the casting department of the yachting franchise.

Colin talks casting for Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under

When Colin stopped by the podcast Dear Diary You’re Effed to chat with his former colleague Hannah Ferrier, he revealed has been doing some casting for the Below Deck franchise.

“I was casting producer for Below Deck Down Under,” he dished.

Hannah and Colin each spilled the show just wrapped filming in Australia a couple of weeks ago, which is excellent news for Below Deck fans. It means the show will likely premiere in early 2022 or maybe late 2021 if production can get it edited in time.

The funny deckhand then dropped the bomb that he’s in the process of helping cast Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 right now. Since Season 2 ended last month, viewers have been wondering if the sailing show would return. Despite Bravo keeping quiet on the subject, it appears another season is on the horizon.

Colin teases the frustrating part of casting Below Deck shows

The casting experience has been quite a ride for Colin, who happily admitted it has been great to gain more insight into the behind-the-scenes working of the show.

Colin also shared the frustrating part of casting is finding qualified people for the show who want to do it.

“The show is so popular that everyone wants to be on it,” he expressed. “What’s frustrating about casting, and I am the bottom of the bottom, guys above me they deal with most of it. I reach out to people to see if they want to be on the show, or they’ll reach out to me, and their experience is like working at Applebee’s or Chili’s or a chain restaurant, and I’m like, ‘That doesn’t count.'”

The other challenging part to finding the right cast or crew members comes from the qualified people who don’t want to be on the show.

“It’s really hard. Like 90% of the people we reach out to don’t want to do it even though they are qualified because they’re scared their lives are going to be ruined,” Colin dished.

All in all, though Colin Macy-O’Toole is enjoying casting for Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

