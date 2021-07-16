Below Deck Med’s Alex Radcliffe and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin Macrae spill crew drinking secrets

Alex and Colin get real about producers’ involvement with their excessive drinking Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin Macrae spill crew drinking secrets about the Bravo show.

Yes, there’s oh so much more to the drunken shenanigans that viewers see play out onscreen. Production has even intervened a time or two for various reasons.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 was one of the craziest and most out-of-control seasons in terms of drinking. Although Below Deck Med Season 5 was tame in comparison, Alex spilled a juicy secret about his excessive drinking amid filming.

Colin Macrae says producers encouraged him to drink on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Recently, Colin was a guest on the podcast Altered Reality, which Alex hosts alongside Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 alum Anastasia Surmava. The three dished all things Below Deck, including Colin’s feelings about how Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux has treated Dani Soares.

It didn’t take long for the subject of excessive crew drinking on the hit-yachting shows to come up. Colin shared that production encouraged his crew to drink during the personal confessionals or interviews.

“I don’t know about you guys, but they encourage us to get pretty hammered during those interviews,” he explained. “It loosens up your nerves, and they get more juice out of you. So that particular morning, it was like our second to the last interview. They wanted the juice. So, I went in there, and I smashed like ten beers. I was f****d up.”

The hunky deckhand further revealed following that interview was when he broke bro code by dishing some dirt to Daisy Kelliher. Yep, Colin was more than tipsy when he told Daisy that Gary King wanted to have sex with Sydney Zaruba to get back at Alli Dore.

Now he didn’t blame the alcohol for his loose lips, but Colin did admit the drinking didn’t help.

Alex was given a drink limit on Below Deck Med

Likes Colin, Alex too would get pretty sloshed in those confessionals. The Boston native though had another tale to tell.

Alex shared that thanks to getting blackout drunk, the deckhand was given a drink limit by production.

“They gave me a drink limit on my season,” Alex shared. “I blacked out. I had three bottles of wine, and for my season, everyone else after that had no more than two drinks. I blacked out, got back to the boat. They had to stop filming because I couldn’t stand up.”

Let’s be honest; it’s no surprise that production encourages drinking. The crew shenanigans, drunken behavior, and blow-ups are super entertaining. However, it’s nice to know production also monitors it more closely than viewers might have thought.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.