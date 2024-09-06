Below Deck Med newbie Carrie O’Neill has hit back at Elena “Ellie” Dubaich over criticism about her yachting career.

The new stew joined the Mustique crew with only two charters left on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Elena didn’t hide the fact she felt Carrie was not needed for the interior team or her jealousy over Chief Stew Aesha Scott gushing over Carrie.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ellie dragged Carrie, claiming she came on the luxury yacht with an attitude.

Carrie reacted to what Ellie had to say about her.

There’s no question that Carrie has Ellie’s number, and she’s not afraid to call her out on it.

Below Deck Med star Carrie O’Neill hits back at Elena Dubaich over criticism

On the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Carrie wasted no time disputing Ellie’s comments about her time as a chief stew.

“I’ve been a chief stew for eight years. As chief stew, 47 meters is the biggest I’ve worked on,” she stated.

Carrie shared that she had three stews work under her as a chief stew. The yachtie shed light on some of her experience, including working for an owner on his houseboat and yacht.

“The owner of the house also had a boat so I’d go and work on there as well from time to time,” Carrie spilled. “If he wanted to throw a party or whatever, he tended to favor me to go and deal with that. And then at the house, I had four girls, and then I also had outside staff, so three guys on the exterior. That’s quite a lot. That’s seven people you’re sort of responsible for.”

Along with defending her yachting experience, Carrie weighed in on Ellie’s obsession with the hierarchy on the boat.

Carrie O’Neill reacts to Elena Dubaich’s rank obsession on Below Deck Med

“The whole rank thing, people sometimes really hold onto it. I mean, the whole second stew, third stew, fourth stew thing, I’m a bit like, ‘Eh.’ I’m more than happy to just be put anywhere,” she expressed.

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that Carrie proves she isn’t coming for Ellie’s job by the way she helps out everywhere. Carrie even takes orders from Ellie as they set up for a party and Ellie definitely asserts her authority.

Kate Chastain and Aesha Scott have also clapped back at Ellie over her obsession with rank, and you can read all about that here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.