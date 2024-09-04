Below Deck Med star Elena Dubaich drags Carrie O’Neill for ‘underlying mocking tone’

Below Deck Med star Elena “Ellie” Dubaich has dragged new stew Carrie O’Neill for her yachting experience and her tone when she joined the crew.

Ellie has been bringing the drama all season long on the hit-yachting show.

It seems that Ellie doesn’t plan on changing a thing as Season 9 begins to wind down.

In fact, Ellie has doubled down on being the villain by being jealous and threatened by Carrie.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain recently threw shade at Ellie for her obsession with yacht rank.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Well Ellie has stood up for herself while taking aim at Carrie.

Below Deck Med’s Elena Dubaich drags stew Carrie O’Neill for ‘underlying mocking tone’

On the Below Deck Med After Show, Ellie didn’t hold back sharing her feelings about Carrie joining the Mustique crew.

“There was an underlying mocking tone with Carrie that I sensed. That was her vibe,” Ellie expressed.

The second stew went on to share that Carrie should have adapted to her “fourth stew position” instead of coming in to try and supervise the crew. After all, Carrie was there to assist in Ellie’s eyes, and Ellie out-ranked her, too.

Then Ellie went all in on dragging Carrie and her 10 years of experience in the yachting industry.

“Let’s be honest, Carrie’s a chief stew on a 30-meter. Like, a solo stew,” she said, adding, “Don’t tell me about standards from a booze cruise in Miami. That’s unacceptable.”

Ellie tooted her own horn before taking another swipe at Carrie’s credentials.

“Anybody who’s in yachting, when they hear the boats I’ve worked on, they know what’s up. So, I’m not going to have Carrie come in here from a random booze cruise telling me about standards. As arrogant as that sounds, that’s just the reality of the matter,” the stew stated.

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford reveals Elena Dubaich confided in him about stew Carrie O’Neill

The Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show also had other crew members weighing in on Ellie’s reaction to Carrie joining the team. Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford didn’t hold back spilling the tea about the topic.

“Ellie definitely confided in me that she felt like Aesha was pushing her to the curb because of the way Carrie kind of came in and was taking on other responsibilities,” Jono shared.

When Bri Muller explained that Carrie has more experience than Ellie, Jono chimed in with a response to the remark.

“Ellie said that she was never a chief stew, she was a sole stew pretending to be a chief or something. I don’t know. I heard all this drama,” he dished.

The arrival of Carrie has certainly shaken things up on Below Deck Med Season 9. Only a few episodes are left, but based on the mid-season trailer, this is just the beginning of the drama involving Ellie and Carrie.

Are you Team Carrie or Team Ellie?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.