Below Deck Med spoilers: Joe’s behavior causes crew night out drama and Nathan has a The Rock moment

Joe Bradley just keeps stirring the pot on Below Deck Med, thanks to his actions with Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

The most recent episode featured Joe accepting a date with Ellie, only to turn around and decline it.

Below Deck Med fans were left to wonder how the Joe and Ellie exchange would play out.

However, we don’t need to wait until the new episode because Bravo has dropped a new preview video.

In the footage, Joe rambles on to Ellie, explaining he wants no strings attached and doesn’t feel comfortable going on a date.

The guy is just doing damage control and even tries to justify his reasons to his boy, Nathan Gallagher

One person not buying what Joe is selling is Gael Cameron, who calls him out for leading on Ellie and Bri Muller. Well… she calls him out in her confessional, not actually to his face.

Joe’s behavior causes crew night-out drama on Below Deck Med

After Gael talks to Ellie about Joe backing out of the date, Ellie is confused. Ellie thought he wanted to get to know her more. We all know that’s not where Joe’s coming from at all.

Meanwhile, Bri chats with Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford about the date chaos. The chef gives her some insight about what’s happening and Bri admits she needs to stop flirting with Joe.

Later at dinner, Joe sits next to Ellie and can’t help but turn on the charm.

It’s cringe at first the way he tries only to have Ellie ignore him, but that doesn’t last long. Ellie soon gives in and chats him up, turning as they get to know each other like she wanted on the date.

Via his confessional, Joe explains he hasn’t been in a relationship in seven years, revealing that the next relationship he gets in, he wants it to be with the person he will marry.

Sitting at the table, Bri instantly notices what’s happening with Ellie and Joe. Their flirting sends Bri running to the bathroom with Jono following so she can complain to him.

Nathan Gallagher brings the laughs to Below Deck Med

While Joe certainly keeps causing chaos, Nathan gives Below Deck Med fans something to chuckle at in the preview. When The Mustique crew prepares for a night out, Nathan comes out in a black turtleneck and brown pants.

Nathan is giving off The Rock vibes with a look. Gael isn’t impressed with the outfit, so Nathan immediately gets nervous and realizes it’s not the look he thought it was so he goes to change.

Then, at dinner, Nathan does his best to set the mood away from what’s happening by asking Aesha Scott about her fiance, Scott Dobson. Nathan has a little fun with her, and it’s a good thing since it seems drama is brewing.

In other Below Deck Med news, the most recent charter guests have spoken out amid backlash. As Monsters and Critics reported, Mahisha Dellinger set the record straight on several things fans didn’t see.

Neysla Paltsev apologized for her behavior and called out editing for how she spoke to Aesha.

The end is near for Below Deck Med Season 9, so keep watching.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.