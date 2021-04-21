Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn reveals the side of her fans never see on Bravo show

Captain Sandy unveils her latest project and reveals why it’s important to her Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Sandy Yawn has revealed the side of her fans don’t see on Below Deck Mediterranean while promoting a new project close to her heart.

Fans of the Bravo show know the captain loves to micromanage her crew members. Captain Sandy’s management style has earned her backlash from viewers.

Season 5 brought out the wrath of fans after the captain fired Hannah Ferrier. Captain Sandy also played favorites with Malia White and Bugsy Drake.

There’s so much more to the captain than what viewers see play out on television.

What is the side of Captain Sandy viewers don’t see?

In an interview with The Daily Dish to promote her new educational program, Captain Sandy and the Ocean Rangers, the captain spilled some tea on her personality.

“You don’t get to see this side of me that’s really playful. 90% of my personality is childlike. 10% is adult-like. If you talk to my family, they’ll tell you I’m a big kid. I am that person. I love animation. I love kids’ stories,” she expressed.

Captain Sandy also shared a story regarding how watching The Smokey Bear Show as a child impacted her organizational skills. When the tools to fight the fires weren’t put back in the toolbox, the forest burned down.

“So that message for me was, you just put your tools back in your toolkit. Little messages like that help shape the minds of kids,” the captain stated.

Captain Sandy’s childlike side prompts new venture

Thanks to her enthusiasm for animation, education, and the sea, the captain created Captain Sandy and the Ocean Rangers.

The project is an “animated classroom program designed to teach children in grades two through four about keeping the ocean safe.” Through several cartoons, kids will learn the essential lessons of boating, teamwork, recycling, ocean life, and so much more.

“My passion is to be able to educate kids. Because when I was a kid, my sister was really smart and a straight-A student. I was not that kid,” Captain Sandy explained. “I was in special education classes because I was that slow learner. If I would have had something like this, I think I would have had a very different path.”

Right now, the Bravo personality is in the fundraising phase of the program. She hopes to have it in elementary schools in Florida eventually.

Captain Sandy Yawn is a kid at heart, but Below Deck Mediterranean fans rarely, if ever, see that side of her. Perhaps Season 6 of the Bravo show will feature that side of the captain.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.