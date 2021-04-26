Below Deck Med: Bugsy Drake has a new man in her life

Bugsy has given fans an update on her new book and dating life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Christine Bugsy Drake has a new man in her life, and she couldn’t be happier.

Bugsy did an Instagram Live with Domenick Nati of The Domenick Nati Show last week, where she spilled all sorts of juicy tidbits about her life. The chief stew was on the show to promote her new book, The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme, which will be released on May 4.

Dom didn’t hold back in getting the lowdown from Bugsy about her book, future with Below Deck Med, and of course, her love life.

Who is Bugsy Drake’s new man?

Bugsy admitted that she gets crazy DMs from men trying to date her, but thankfully none of them include men sending pictures of their junk. The Bravo personality spilled that she was kind of talking to a well-known country singer from Nashville for a little while too.

No, her new man is not the famous singer, nor is it her Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 pal Alex Radcliffe. Although fans have been hoping for an Alex and Bugsy romance since last season, they are still just terrific friends.

“I am seeing someone,” Bugsy gushed. “Actually, I met him on a boat. It’s not Alex, for everyone who wonders from the show. Alex and I are still great friends.”

The South African beauty isn’t quite willing to tell all about her new guy just yet and with good reason.

“I’m seeing somebody. It’s kind of new,” she shared. “So, I don’t have too many details on it. But yeah, we’ll see how it goes. He’s not from the show. He’s a step up from a deckhand, which is known as a bosun.”

Bugsy wants to keep her new man private for now

Although Bugsy admitted she has been dating the new guy for a couple of months, she’s not ready to go public yet. Fans know yachtie romances can be tricky and aren’t necessarily long-term relationships.

“It’s on a yacht, so you don’t know how long these things will last,” Bugsy expressed. “It’s this kind of industry that I work in, you know. You’re not in a stable sort of environment that allows relationships to develop long-term. So, it definitely can be a hit or miss.”

Fans shouldn’t expect Bugsy Drake to go Instagram official with her new beau anytime soon, either. She was pretty clear that until she knows the relationship is the real deal, Bugsy will keep her guy off of social media.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.