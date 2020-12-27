Below Deck: Izzy Wouters dishes yachting secrets and importance of NDA

Below Deck star Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters has recently dished on some yachting scandals and the importance of a non-disclosure agreement in the industry.

Izzy and the rest of her Season 8 crew members had to sign an NDA to be on Below Deck to ensure information regarding the show doesn’t get leaked. Bravo most certainly wouldn’t be happy if major spoilers were revealed. It would affect ratings, and Below Deck has taken over as the top-rated show for the network.

However, there are a few other reasons all crew members in the yachting industry must sign an NDA that has nothing to do with reality television.

Izzy recently stopped by the Poplitically Incorrect podcast to chat with host Jacques about Below Deck and the yachting world.

The most critical reason yachtie’s sign an NDA is so that guests and yacht owners can ensure what happens on the mega-yacht stays on the mega-yacht. Yes, it is all about secrecy, and no one should be surprised.

Cheating is a common occurrence on yachts

Izzy recalled the time she was working a private boat and witnessed a yacht owner with his mistress engaging in a sexual act.

“I kind of just looked, I didn’t mean to look down, and all of a sudden, there’s this little foot there, and this guy’s literally getting a proper rub-job while he’s FaceTiming his family,” she shared.

According to the Below Deck star, cheating and other inappropriate sexual acts often occur on yachts, but the crew doesn’t say a word.

Illegal and dangerous situations also happen

Besides cheating scandals, the crew often endure owners and guests who bring dangerous and illegal situations on the yacht.

“You can have party boats where hookers are brought on, and drugs are brought on, things happen,” Izzy shared.

She also explained many instances and situations occur that can never be talked about or brought to light. Izzy admitted as a woman it can be quite “disconcerting and uncomfortable.”

Illegal drugs onboard a yacht happens to be another way Below Deck differs from the yachting industry. The show has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs of any kind unless prescribed by a doctor.

Fans watched as Hannah Ferrier’s Valium got her fired by Captain Sandy Yawn during Below Deck Med Season 5.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 featured Captain Glenn Shephard searching a guest’s room after crew members believed he brought cocaine on the yacht.

In Season 1 of Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach took the yacht back to the dock and kicked off a group of guests after drugs were found in the cabins.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.