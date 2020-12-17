Below Deck’s Izzy Wouters comes out as gay

Below Deck star, Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters has come out as gay. The Season 8 deckhand proudly revealed on Tuesday that she is a lesbian.

Izzy made a couple of faces in two different photos showing off her hilarious personality, adding a little fun flair to her important public announcement.

“The face of the straight men who slide into my dm’s when I say – HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD,” Izzy captioned the post.

She also used the hashtags #LankyLezzy, #P**syPlease, and #OutAndProud. Izzy surrounded her message with different colored heart emojis and a rainbow.

Izzy continues opening up in her Instagram Stories

Not long after sharing her initial post on Instagram, Izzy used Instagram Stories to open up even more.

Izzy had planned on coming out in a creative way. However, a tweet she shared talking about a platonic work husband and platonic sugar daddy was apparently all she needed.

“I was going to come out creatively but then @courtneyskippon pointed out that I’d basically come out with this post,” Izzy wrote.

The deckhand also joked she was still open to platonic sugar daddy or mommy. Apparently, Izzy doesn’t discriminate when it comes to money.

There seems to be nothing but love for Izzy

Izzy’s Instagram post was flooded with fans and Below Deck family members showing love for her. Several accounts also shared her message.

“Get it girl!! You the best!” wrote bosun Eddie Lucas.

Meanwhile, newly fired deckhand Shane Coopersmith commented, “Good for you Izzy! Proud of you for doing exactly what YOU want.”

“lol you a f**king star,” responded Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava.

One reason Izzy chose to open up about her sexuality was to help others. Izzy knows she was fortunate to be surrounded by people who have her back.

However, the deckhand also knows not everyone in the LGBTQ+ community has the love and support needed to come out. Izzy hopes her story can help someone be more comfortable with themselves.

Izzy Wouters has become quite the comedian on Below Deck. Captain Lee Rosbach has even praised her one-liners because she has given him a run for his money in that department.

She used her wit to come out as a lesbian and express her gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received since coming out.

Izzy and her humor, even regarding a sensitive subject like sexuality, are a nice change for fans who were left jilited after Rachel Hargrove abruptly quit the Bravo show this week.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.