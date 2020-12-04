Below Deck: Elizabeth Frankini claps back at Captain Lee Rosbach after ‘dream world’ remark

Below Deck star Elizabeth Frankini has clapped back at Captain Lee Rosbach after he said that she lives in a dream world.

The stew has become very active on social media since her Below Deck debut. Elizabeth spoke out in defense of demanding charter guest Charley Walters and has twice shaded chief stew Francesca Rubi.

Elizabeth may be all about positive vibes, but she doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind. She also continues to defend her peaceful way of thinking.

What did Elizabeth say to Captain Lee?

Captain Lee writes a blog following each episode. The captain shares his thoughts on the events that unfold and how the crew handles their jobs.

In his most recent post, he criticized Elizabeth for not doing her job. Tension has been mounting between Francesca and Elizabeth because the chief stew doesn’t feel Elizabeth has been pulling her weight.

Captain Lee sided with Francesca and wrote to Elizabeth that it is time to “snap out of the dream world.” The captain also called out Elizabeth for not doing her job correctly on social media.

Elizabeth chose to clap back in a manner fitting of her personality. She posted a picture on Instagram of her sitting on the yacht in a bikini drinking a beer and relaxing.

“Trying to snap out of the dream world I’m living in @captain_lee_rosbach,” Elizabeth captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elizabeth frankini (@bettabird)

Fans flocked to the post giving Elizabeth the positive vibes she loves oh so much.

Not her first clap back

While Elizabeth uses Instagram Stories to connect with fans, social media has also become her go-to for clap backs in her own way.

Following the disastrous beach picnic episode featuring Elizabeth forgetting the pitcher of margaritas and sunscreen basket, the stew made fun of the situation.

Elizabeth posted a stunning bikini photo of her standing in the ocean. She captioned the post, “Anyone seen my sunscreen basket?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elizabeth frankini (@bettabird)

It looks like fans can expect lots of entertaining posts and Below Deck gossip from Elizabeth Frankini. She plans to tell her side of the story as Season 8 of the hit Bravo show unfolds.

Deckhand Avery Russell, who left in the middle of the first charter, said Elizabeth was one to watch this season. He didn’t divulge information, but there has been speculation that Elizabeth and Shane Coopersmith won’t make it to the end of the season.

Throwing shade at Captain Lee Rosbach certainly doesn’t give off the impression that things on My Seanna go too well for Elizabeth.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.