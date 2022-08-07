Below Deck Down Under: Tumi Mhlongo shuts down trolls trying to ruin her ‘pinch me’ moment

Tumi is perfectly happy with the way she looks. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo has shut down trolls who are trying to ruin a dream come true for her that happened this week.

There’s no doubt that Tumi is one of the breakout stars of Below Deck Down Under Season 1. Captain Jason Chambers can be added to that list.

Aesha Scott is, too, but fans already knew her from her Below Deck Med stint. Tumi remains close with her chief stew, even meeting up when Aesha was in New York a couple of weeks ago.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 just hit Bravo airwaves since the show is a Peacock original.

Several cast members have been making the rounds on Watch What Happens Live to promote the show.

Chef Ryan McKeown took aim at Aesha and Hannah Ferrier when he chatted with host Andy Cohen. Tumi was on this past week, and her appearance brought out some trolls.

Tumi Mhlongo from Below Deck Down Under shuts down trolls

As her appearance on WWHL alongside Below Deck Mediterranean star Mzi “Zee” Dampers played out, haters on Twitter tried to ruin her happy moment.

One user declared Tumi was okay, but her teeth were too much. Tumi wasted no time firing back with class and style.

“I LOVE my teeth 🙋🏾‍♀️ the gap is EVERYTHING,” Tumi tweeted.

Pic credit: @TumiMhlongo/Twitter

Later another Twitter user went on a rant slamming Tumi and defending Culver Bradbury. The troll told Tumi, “pull the stick outta ur a$$.”

To which Tumi had a hilarious reply, “Ahhhhhh sweet cheeks your so angry … go grab a glass of champagne and relax😘 poor thing.”

Pic credit: @TumiMhlongo/Twitter

Below Deck Down Under’s Tumi Mhlongo calls WWHL a ‘pinch me’ moment

Despite all the trolls, Tumi appreciated the chance to appear on WWHL. The stew used Twitter to share some images from the night to reveal just how much the experience meant to her.

“The kind of pinch me moments I want to experience forever 💕🌸” she said.

The kind of pinch me moments I want to experience forever 💕🌸 pic.twitter.com/YnOo3NOcaF — Tumi Mhlongo (@TumiMhlongo) August 4, 2022

Tumi also called being on Watch What Happens Live a dream come true, especially after what she went through a couple of years ago.

“If only you knew the h**l I went through 2 YEARS ago, and now I’m on #WWHL wow, dreams do come true !!!” the stew expressed.

Pic credit: @TumiMhlongo/Twitter

Tumi Mhlongo has been living her best life in New York City after her stint on Below Deck Down Under. As for her future in yachting and reality television, she’s here for both of them.

That means Below Deck fans just might see her back in the franchise before they know it.

