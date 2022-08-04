Below Deck Down Under: Tumi Mhlongo gets real about chef Ryan McKeown

Tumi is Team Aesha Scott all the way. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo gets real about chef Ryan McKeown on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off.

There’s no question that Ryan causes a lot of friction on Below Deck Down Under, especially with the interior team.

Tumi found herself in Ryan’s line of fire after she spilled to chief stew Aesha Scott that Ryan and stew Magda Ziomek were talking smack about her.

It’s been over a year since Tumi worked with Ryan. However, the show has finally hit Bravo airwaves after its initial Peacock run, so Below Deck Down Under continues to be one hot topic.

This week Tumi stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to spill all the tea about Below Deck Down Under.

The talented stew did not hold back her true feelings about Ryan, who ironically was a guest on WWHL last week, where he dissed Aesha and Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier.

Tumi Mhlongo gets real about chef Ryan McKeown

Those who watch WWHL know Andy loves to play games with his guests. Tumi was no exception because Andy wanted all the dirt about her Below Deck Down Under costars.

The game involved Captain Jason Chambers’ infamous Disco Ball helmet. The helmet was given to the crew member who needed the most improvement after each charter. In a series of questions, Tumi had to say who she feels needs the most improvement in certain situations.

Ryan was chosen a lot. Out of seven questions total, Tumi answered Ryan to six of them.

The stew believes Ryan needs to work on talking behind people’s backs, has the worst work ethic, he needs to work on his shady confessionals, his hygiene, and his complaining.

Tumi also named him the weakest link of the crew in regards to helping the team earn a better tip. She did say bosun Jamie Sayed could use some improvement on handling his liquor.

Below Deck Down Under’s Tumi Mhlongo calls Brittini Burton ‘boss babe’

Along becoming close pals with Aesha, Tumi also bonded with deckhand Brittini Burton. The three ladies even did a mini Below Deck Down Under Season 1 reunion since an official one with the entire cast did not take place.

On Watch What Happens Live, Tumi was asked a virtual fan question about Brittini going down in the chain locker when deckhand Ben Crawley complained about doing the job.

“I think Brittini is a boss babe. She’s amazing,” Tumi expressed.

The stew also defended Benny, explaining he’s been going through such a personal and sensitive time in his life. She feels he will be a good yachtie but perhaps right now isn’t the best time for him to be working on boats.

Tumi Mhlongo has feelings about chef Ryan McKeown from Below Deck Down Under, and she isn’t sharing them now.

Tumi Mhlongo has feelings about chef Ryan McKeown from Below Deck Down Under, and she isn't sharing them now.