Below Deck Down Under male cast members’ battle of the undies heats up

Below Dec fans have gotten a real treat thanks to the Below Deck Down Under guys. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Down Under Season 1 male cast members have a battle of the undies going on, and it’s heating up in more ways than one.

Season 1 of the newest Below Deck spin-off featured hunky Captain Jason Chambers at the helm. Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorite Aesha Scott helped launch the show as the chief stew.

The cast was rounded out with chef Ryan McKeon, bosun Jamie Sayed, Ben Crawley, Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, Tumi Mhlongo, and Magda Ziomek. Chef Ryan and stew Magda were fired near the end of the season.

Chef Nate Post and stew Taylor Dennison came in to finish the season for the final couple of charters.

There was plenty of drama on Season 1, especially between Ryan and Aesha, as well as between Aesha and Magda and chef Ryan and Captain Jason.

However, what’s happening with the male cast members from Below Deck Down Under now is all in good fun and has given fans something to talk about.

What is the Below Deck Down Under male cast members’ battle of the undies?

The other day, the Instagram account @abovedeckpod brought attention to the underwear war going on between the guys from Below Deck Down Under.

Culver re-shared the IG Story to explain what was going on, with one important revelation too. The slide featured three different images.

One image was of chef Nate sporting an apron and nothing else except an orange pair of the Australian brand Bonds underwear. Next up was Benny sitting in a chair working on his computer in a black and white pair of Bonds underwear with a hat on.

The final one featured Captain Jason in nothing but a pair of blue and red Bonds underwear with sunglasses as an accessory.

“@culver_bradbury @chefryanmckeown @wakeupwithjamie we’re waiting” was the caption on the Instagram Story, with Culver responding, “I don’t know what bonds are….”

Pic credit: @abovedeckpod and @culver_bradbury/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under stars Jamie Sayed and Culver Bradley get in on undie war

Jamie soon responded to the call out with his own Instagram Story share, rocking a pair of black and red undies with a hat on his head. The bosun stood proudly and stared off intently.

“Thought I’d jump in on this one boyssss,” Jamie wrote, also tagging Captain Jason, Culver, Nate, and Benny.

Culver decided to take a different approach to this undies battle. Since he has no idea what, Culver opted for a pair of Calvin Kleins in a black and white photo.

“Over here we wear Calvin’s,” was written on his Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @wakeupwithjamie/Instagram and @culver_bradbury/Instagram

Oh yes, the boys of Below Deck Down Under Season 1 are having some underwear fun on social media. It may not be what they intended, but fans sure are enjoying it.

So far, Ryan has yet to acknowledge the Below Deck Down Under battle of the undies.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is also streaming on Peacock.