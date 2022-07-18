Brittini is all about women’s empowerment, body positivity, and looking back. Pic credit: @brittiniburton/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under star Brittini Burton bares all to reflect as she continues to develop her power of sensuality.

Brittini premiered on the inaugural season of Below Deck Down Under. She became close friends with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott who took on the chief stew role on the new Below Deck spin-off.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under did not get a Season 1 reunion show. However, Aesha, Brittini, and stew Tumi Mhlongo did an Instagram Live to spill some tea on the season, including Brittini’s van trip with deckhand Culver Bradbury.

When she’s not on reality television, Brittini is all about bringing sensual empowerment to women. Brittini is a sensual embodiment coach, offering workshops and one-on-one sessions.

She even has a podcast called Holy S**t With Brit, where she discusses “sensuality, sexuality, sex, and everything in-between.” These are topics that Brittini never grows tired of talking about.

The blonde beauty even uses her own body to speak to help open up conversations about sensual empowerment.

Brittini Burton bares all to reflect

Last month Brittini used Instagram to share a powerful message in nothing but her birthday suit. Oh yes, she put it all out there to reflect on how she used to be in relationships.

Brittini had a lengthy caption accompany the post of her sitting on a rock staring out at the ocean. With both knees bent up and one arm back on the rocks, Brittini gave a slight rear view. She had her body strategically placed so all of her private parts were perfectly hidden.

“Ladies, if you have any questions about activating your body through the path of sensuality, shoot me a dm id love to chat with you,” she ended her message.

It’s not the only time Brittini went nude to get her point across, either. Last fall, she opted for an IG post featuring her going topless in the ocean.

Brittini was waist-deep in the water with her arms covering her chest while looking intently at the camera in the photo. This time the caption was focused on sex and people’s lack of comfort discussing the topic.

Below Deck Down Under star Brittini Burton shows off fun side

There are many different tactics Brittini uses to speak about sensual empowerment for women, including showing off her signature smile and putting her fun side on display.

A recent Instagram share had Brittini smiling from ear to ear as she wore a flowered print long skirt and matching strapless top. The deckhand had one image of her with her hands on her head, while another showed her pulling her hair in the air for fun as she talked about pleasure.

Brittini Burton from Below Deck Down Under continues to bare all as she helps others understand her work as a sensual empowerment coach.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo and is currently streaming on Peacock.