Below Deck Down Under: Chef Ryan McKeon has no regrets about Hannah Ferrier or Aesha Scott feud

Ryan makes no apologies for who he is or what he says. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under, chef Ryan McKeon has no regrets about his feud with Hannah Ferrier or Aesha Scott.

The chef was the villain of Below Deck Down Under Season 1. Ryan’s behavior toward Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorite and chief stew Aesha Scott didn’t earn him any points with fans.

Captain Jason Chambers fired Ryan, something the chef feels he didn’t deserve at all.

While Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off premiered as a Peacock original, it’s now airing on Bravo. That means all of Ryan’s attitude and antics are being rehashed.

Ryan was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, alongside Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 stew Kyle Viljoen.

Ironically, Kyle and Aesha are good friends after meeting when she was on WWHL with Captain Sandy Yawn a couple of weeks ago. The two even hung out this weekend with another Below Deck Med fan favorite.

Ryan McKeon has no regrets about Hannah Ferrier or Aesha Scott drama

In April, Hannah and Ryan clashed over his on-screen treatment of Aesha. Hannah and Aesha met on Season 4 of Below Deck Med and have remained best pals since then.

A clip of Ryan dissing Aesha hit social media prompting Hannah to defend her friend and Ryan fired back at her. On Watch What Happens Live, a virtual fan asked Ryan about the feud.

“First off, I didn’t even know who Hannah was, for starters. I actually had to google it before I did any of my online you know,” he declared.

The same virtual fans asked if Ryan regretted saying that Aesha’s whole life was Bravo, which is what prompted his online clashing with Hannah.

“Do I regret saying that? No. Yeah, she’s a Bravo queen, and you know, they’ll keep it that way,” he stated.

Below Deck Down Under’s chef Ryan McKeon has tense exchange with Andy Cohen

Ryan has made his feelings about Aesha crystal clear on and off-screen. That continued when Andy played a game with him called Should You Apologize.

It should come as no surprise that Ryan was not apologetic for his actions, especially where Aesha was concerned. Things got a little tense on the show as Andy let Ryan know perhaps, he was the problem because no one has ever had a problem with Aesha.

The latter isn’t exactly true, though. Below Deck Mediterranean star Jessica More, who just announced her pregnancy, clashed with Aesha on Season 5 of the show. Jessica made it clear recently she is not an Aesha fan.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo and is streaming on Peacock.