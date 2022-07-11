Below Deck Med beauty Hannah Ferrier in red swimsuit is a ‘yacht thirst trap’

Hannah looks fabulous as she enjoys downtime while filming new show. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Hannah Ferrier in a red swimsuit is a “yacht thirst trap” amid her recent weight loss journey.

Hannah has been living her best life since Captain Sandy Yawn fired her on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. The chief stew wed her long-time love, Josh Roberts, last spring with their adorable daughter Ava serving as the flower girl.

Last month Hannah dropped the news she’s headed back to reality television but not to the Below Deck franchise. Instead, she’s helping singles find love on The Real Love Boat, which is filming in the med now.

It’s not all work and no play for Hannah, who has been enjoying the sights during her breaks from the show.

Hannah Ferrier in a red swimsuit is a ‘yacht thirst trap’

One way Hannah has been making good use of being in the med is spending time hanging on yachts rocking swimsuits and chilling with friends.

Hannah took to Instagram the other day to reveal she’s still got it in a red Baywatch-style swimsuit. The reality TV starlet shared two photos to social media of her on a ladder on the yacht.

In one shot, Hannah held the sides of the ladder with one leg climbing up, while the other showed her standing on the ladder with her hands in the air.

“That yacht thirst trap,” was the caption on the post and boy was it fitting.

Hannah also used Instagram Stories to show her having a good time rocking the red swimsuit on the yacht. One image showed Hannah with a smile on her face, wearing sunglasses, and sitting on the yacht with one leg crossed over the other.

The second shot was of Hannah and one of her friends. Hanna had one hand up in the air and the other around her pal, showing off their fun times.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Med beauty Hannah is a lady in red

When she’s not on the water, Hannah has been touring the stops on her The Real Love Boat journey. Last week Hannah shared a social media post of her looking fabulous in Europe.

Hannah donned a short red flowy dress with a plunging neckline, grinning from ear to ear with one hand on her head. She wrote, “Just floating around Europe.”

Earlier this year, Hannah partnered with Jenny Craig to kick start her weight loss journey. The program has been working, just not physically but mentally too. She has been sharing more on social media and appears perfectly happy in her own skin.

Proof of that is her IG share that featured Hannah in an olive green print one-piece, highlighting her ample assets. Hannah sat on a lounge chair with one leg slightly bent and her signature smile on her face.

Hannah Ferrier has been living it up filming her latest reality TV show. However, don’t come for leaving Ava with Josh because the protective mama bear already put the haters on blast.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiers on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.