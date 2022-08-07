Heather Chase spills Captain Lee Rosbach secret and more Below Deck tea

Heather has given Below Deck fans something to talk about. Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Chase has spilled a Captain Lee Rosbach secret and more Below Deck tea as anticipation for Season 10 of the OG series heats up.

Season 9 of Below Deck was the first time Heather was on the show. It was a challenging season for Heather after she said a racial slur in front of deckhand Rayna Lindsey.

Below Deck fans had mixed feelings when it came to Heather, many suggesting she should be fired for saying the N-word.

However, that may not have happened as suspicions mount that Heather will return for Season 10 of the yachting show.

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Below Deck the past couple of weeks, thanks to chef Rachel Hargrove.

Now Heather’s given Below Deck fans something else to talk about but in a more positive and fun-loving manner than the chef.

Below Deck star Heather Chase spills Captain Lee Rosbach secret

This week Heather took to Instagram Stories to answer some burning questions, most of which were about Below Deck. No, she didn’t confirm or deny if she does another season.

What she did reveal, though, is that she knew Captain Lee long before she was on reality television.

Heather shared a photo of her with the stud of the sea from back in 2016, meaning they knew each other for five years before filming the Below Deck series.

It’s a small Below Deck world, that’s for sure. Heather’s also good friends with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe and Anastasia Surmava.

When Anastasia got married a few weeks ago, Heather gushed over her good pal, especially when the stunning photos were revealed.

Heather Chase spills Below Deck tea

Another question Heather answered was what she felt was the best thing that came out of her Below Deck stint.

“Meeting & falling in love with @fraserolender A piece of my heart I never knew was missing,” she wrote over a photo of the two of them, adding “Mom & Dad Vibes.”

One user wanted to know who Heather could consider her Below Deck dream team.

Below Deck Down Under stars Captain Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott, and Culver Bradbury made the list. Anastasia, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale, Kyle Viljoen, and Storm Smith represented the Below Deck Med installment.

Chef Marcos Spaziani and Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht rounded out the list. There were a couple of people Heather forgot in her initial IG Story, adding Fraser and her bestie Kaylee Milligan.

“I would absolutely love to work with any of these amazing people,” Heather exclaimed.

Heather Chase may or may not be back on the small screen soon, but the Below Deck alum keeps fans entertained via social media.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Season 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.