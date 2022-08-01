Below Deck Med’s Anastasia Surmava reflects on dream wedding

Anastasia and her Below Deck family react to her special day. Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava has reflected on her dream wedding to Will Higginson.

The happy couple got married in July in a rustic wedding in Vermont that had Anastasia looking gorgeous in a corset-style dress. Will rocked a tuxedo that showed off his handsome side.

Anastasia and Will had been dating for years when he proposed last winter. They had a big party ahead of their intimate wedding to celebrate their love.

A week after marrying her now husband, Anastasia jetted off to New York City to spend time with one of her besties. Anastasia met up with Below Deck Down Under fan favorite Aesha Scott.

The two ladies were joined by a current Below Deck Mediterranean star.

When Anastasia got back home to her husband, she had quite the surprise waiting for her — wedding photos.

Over the weekend, Anastasia used Instagram to share some moments from her wedding with Will. In a series of photos, Below Deck Med fans were shown intimate moments from Anastasia’s special day.

The newlyweds were all smiles in the image that kicked things off, with the following one featuring Anastasia’s dad shaking Will’s hand as he finished walking his daughter down the aisle.

Another shot was of the bride’s mom, looking beyond happy, with several of the newlyweds just grinning away. In one picture, Will helped Anastasia get out of the limo. Plus, the last one showed Anastasia blinking awkwardly at her man.

“Wedding photos are here!! Cannot thank @roamtravelpr enough for capturing this special day Also not sorry for my next several posts being only photos from the wedding,” she captioned the IG post.

Below Deck family reacts to Anastasia Surmava’s wedding photos

The comments section of Anastasia’s social media post was flooded with love from her Below Deck family.

Hannah Ferrier and Aesha were among the first to pop up in the comments section gushing over their friend and expressing their love for her.

Below Deck Med alum Colin Macy-O’Toole said the photos “came out great,” and Season 7 star Kyle Viljoen gushed about the new family.

Heather Chase, a good friend of Anastasia, said she was in tears after looking at the post. Below Deck alums, Josiah Carter and Izzy Walters were also in awe of the wedding pics.

Anastasia Surmava has put reality television and Below Deck Mediterranean behind her. However, she still feels the love from her Below Deck family, especially as she looks back on her wedding day to Will Higginson.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.