Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby shades Wihan Du Toit, doubles down on his red flags

Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby isn’t holding back her frustration with Bosun Wihan Du Toit.

Lara revealed on the most recent episode that she saw red flags all over the place when it came to the bosun and his ways with women.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under fans agree with Lara about Wihan and are comparing him to Gary King and Ashton Pienaar.

During her Instagram Q&A session following the episode, Lara was asked if she was Team Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph or Team Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros.

The two women clashed over Wihan, and Lara had thoughts on it.

“Hmmm this is tricky.. because both had stated they liked him from the beginning, Ijust don’t think women should fight over men…. especially when the [red flag emoji] was the one playing them all….,” she wrote.

That wasn’t all the chief stew had to say about the bosun.

During the most recent episode, Lara wasn’t thrilled when the deck team, including Wihan, sat on the couch in front of guests when work was not done.

Sharing a video clip from that moment, Lara commented that the interior are the only people who should complain about sore feet.

When one fan commented on the deck team being “less active” than on other Bravo shows, Lara offered an explanation that included her shading the bosun.

“The deck area on katina was a lot less than a usual 60m yacht, which is why they helped interior more… plus they also loved taking their tops off any chance they could get & who knows maybe they needed a new leader…..,” Lara stated.

Below Deck Down Under’s Lara gushes over interior team

When talking about her interior crew, Lara was singing a different tune. Lara has nothing but love for her stews. In one comment, she referred to her girls as “bad a**” and gave them props for working so hard.

Yes, that includes Deck/Stew Adair Werley. The chief stew gushed over Adair while explaining how much time each worked in each department.

Once again, Lara used her words to take aim at Wihan.

“Adair was great friends with the interior team… and she is an absolute babe! predominantly her role was deck, and later on she was deck/stew as we were definitely short a member. She helped us a lot… when Wihan would let her out of his sight,” the chief stew dished.

Lara Rigby keeps giving fans insight into Below Deck Down Under and isn’t shy about speaking her mind.

Bosun Wihan Du Toit appears to be one person she doesn’t mesh with on the show (so far). We can’t wait to see their drama play out on-screen.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.