The most recent episode of Below Deck Down Under gave fans insight into who replaces Sous Chef Anthony Bird.

Less than two charters in, Captain Jason Chambers fired Anthony before he could quit for a new job.

Anthony immediately exited the Katina yacht, leaving Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph without help in the galley.

The good news is that Tzarina will soon have another sous chef to assist her.

Captain Jason seemed to call in a favor to get someone for Tzarina soon.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The captain shared the news with Tzarina on the show, giving viewers a peek at the new crew member.

Here’s who replaces Anthony on Below Deck Down Under and when

As Monsters and Critics reported, three new crew members were uncovered via a Reddit thread. Thanks to Captain Jason, we know that Alesia Bean will join Tzarina in the galley, and we hope she fares better than Anthony.

There isn’t much known about Alesia, which is pronounced Ah-lee-sea-ah, right now. Alesia’s Instagram bio gives nothing away about her job or life, for that matter.

It appears that Alesia doesn’t share too much on social media. Her last Instagram post was to kick off the new year.

All signs indicate Alesia fitting in with the Below Deck Down Under crew. The other crew members, including Anthony, follow her on Instagram.

Below Deck Down Under fans won’t have to wait too much longer to meet Alesia. The sous chef will appear in the next episode, but viewers should expect her to make an entrance toward the end of it.

Perhaps even as a cliffhanger, which has become the norm for the Below Deck franchise.

Bri and Lara are fans of Below Deck Down Under’s newest crew member

Although Alesia doesn’t post on IG much, one of her posts did get a response from Chief Stew Lara Rigby and Stew Brianna Duffield.

In the post, Alesia shared photos of her in her element, in the water. Two pictures make up the post with Alesia, keeping the caption simple.

“i don’t know what ✨” she wrote.

In the post’s comments section, Bri and Lara showed up with nothing but love for Alesia.

“Love this photo!” said Lara, while Bri added, “my bean ❤️.”

Pic credit: @alesiabean_/Instagram

While signs point to Alesia blending in nicely with the Katina crew, this is Below Deck Down Under, so fans can expect her to bring some drama, too.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.