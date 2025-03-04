Below Deck Down Under fans blast Wihan, compare him to Gary King and Ashton Pienaar

Every Below Deck show seems to have that one guy all the females want, who also turns out to be simply a womanizer.

After the most recent episode, Bosun Wihan Du Toit has earned that title for Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Wihan kissed Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph; then he went on a date with Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros, where they did some serious making out.

The next day, Wihan decided to turn his attention to Deck/Stew Adair Werley.

Now Below Deck Down Under fans are comparing Wihan to Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gary King and Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar.

The comparison is made for very different reasons, but honestly, being compared to either of these men doesn’t bode well for the bosun.

Below Deck Down Under fans blast Wihan Du Toit

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the most recent episode with Below Deck Down Under viewers coming for Wihan.

“Wihan makes out with Tzarina in the hot tub. The next day he goes on one date with Marina where they kiss. The following day he’s drooling over Adair…,” read an X.

Wihan makes out with Tzarina in the hot tub. The next day he goes on one date with Marina where they kiss. The following day he's drooling over Adair… #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/82Vtxb7OCJ — Jamie Steinberg ♡ (@NotYerAvgChick) March 4, 2025

Another X user commented on the bosun not being into the two women he has kissed so far.

Wihan doesn’t even like the 2 girls he’s kissed already #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/tJC9KWZWXq — BravoAndBlaze (@BravoAndBlaze) March 4, 2025

A different one laughed at how easily Wihan’s head turns, joking he would go for driftwood.

Wihanigan's: "The way this drift wood is looking at me longingly, I have to have it. I am even more confused" 🤣 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/TLpZS3sdt8 — GrampaLou (LuLu) (@NoEdibleGlitter) March 4, 2025

The fact that Tzarina and Marina were clashing because of Wihan was brought up more than once.

How are the ladies of this boat letting this mediocre l man play in their faces?! #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/fvTWyEd07c — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) March 4, 2025

“PSA to the ladies of #BelowDeckDownUnder …self-care is better than fighting over this guy. Probably more satisfying too…,” read an X.

PSA to the ladies of #BelowDeckDownUnder …self-care is better than fighting over this guy. Probably more satisfying too… pic.twitter.com/1ei40GDUUM — BravoBravoBravo (@JudgeBravo) March 4, 2025

Wihan was lumped into a Bravo “Mediorce White Men” category with Summer House star West Wilson and Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll.

It wasn’t just his way with women that had Below Deck Down Under fans coming for Wihan.

“And it’s the start of Wihan’s downfall in 3,2,1… Seriously, sitting in the guest areas, complaining about his sore feetsies, cycling through all the girls,” stated an X.

And it’s the start of Wihan’s downfall in 3,2,1…



Seriously, sitting in the guest areas, complaining about his sore feetsies, cycling through all the girls. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/DU1nvDbLNI — Kelly (@AlbertanKelly) March 4, 2025

One X user can’t wait for Captain Jason to see how much Wihan was slacking on the job.

I can't wait for Jason to find out what a petty, unhelpful, shirking slacker Wihan is.



Jason is in the galley being a dishwasher while this dude sits around complaining and not cleaning the deck.#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/6B17fINQlL — 🏳️‍🌈BravoMusings☮️ (@mostly_bravo) March 4, 2025

Wihan compared to Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King and Below Deck’s Ashton Pienaar

Below Deck fans know that Gary and Ashton have made their mark in the franchise for very different reasons, and Wihan got compared to both men.

One X called Wihan the new Gary, and no, it’s not a compliment.

“#BELOWDECK: ever since i saw wihan i thought he was a temu ashton and now that i know he’s a stripper i can see i was right,” wrote one X user.

#BELOWDECK: ever since i saw wihan i thought he was a temu ashton and now that i know he’s a stripper i can see i was right.#BELOWDECKDOWNUNDER pic.twitter.com/B0vaYfah5j — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) March 4, 2025

Ashton and Wihan being strippers was brought up more than once, too.

Oh yes, fans of the Below Deck Down Under are not here for Wihan.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, three new crew members join Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under. One seems like the perfect replacement for Wihan, and his recent actions have added more fuel to the fire that he won’t last all season.

