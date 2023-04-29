Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott sends message to fans amid latest reality TV stint

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has shared a special message with her fans as her latest reality TV stint winds down.

Aesha became a fan favorite when she appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4.

The brunette was so beloved that Aesha was a no-brainer to help launch Below Deck Down Under alongside Captain Jason Chambers.

However, Aesha recently took on a new reality TV adventure appearing on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The New Zealand native has been killing it on the show, giving her fans updates via social media.

Now as the show nears the end and Aesha landed in the finale, she has shared a special message.

Aesha Scott shares a message to her fans amid her I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! stint

Yesterday Aesha took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message discussing what’s important to her and what she really wanted from her latest reality TV experience.

Sharing a video of various moments from her time on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Aesha kicked things off by explaining what was important to her.

“I have always wanted my mark on the world to be about making people happy, and if I made even one of you smile this season I already feel like I’ve won!” she wrote.

Aesha’s playing for the charity Cancer Council and raising awareness for it was pivotal for the Bravo personality. The show has been yet another dream come true for the Below Deck Down Under beauty.

“I cannot believe I am top three and I feel so honoured that everyone took the time to vote for me to get me here! I am literally living out my dreams 🤍 THANK YOU! Regardless of what happens, this has been an incredible ride and an amazing experience- thank you!!!,” Aesha ended her IG post.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott honors her late brother

In the middle of her I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! stint, Aesha used Instagram to open up about why Cancer Council was near and dear to her.

Aesha prompted the show with a picture of her signature smile in her jungle attire. She began her caption by thanking her fans for all the support and then got real.

“As some of you know my charity is Cancer Council which is very close to my heart. My brother passed away from Glioblastoma Cancer in his brain when he was 24, and I know firsthand how much support is needed for those fighting cancer and their families. Cancer Council not only provides support but helps fund money towards research and prevention of this terrible disease,” she shared before asking for votes.

Although Below Deck Down Under fans in the United States can’t yet watch Aesha on her new show, soon the brunette beauty will be back to her yachting roots. Below Deck Down Under should be premiering soon, and yes, Aesha Scott’s back!

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.