Below Deck Down Under Season 2: When will the Peacock show return in 2023?

Captain Jason will return for Below Deck Down Under Season 2 next year. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is happening, and it may be sooner than fans expected.

The news was revealed at BravoCon that the Below Deck spin-off was coming back for another season.

Although it was too surprising as rumors had been circulating for months that Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under had filmed last spring.

As the year winds down, questions regarding Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming season have emerged.

Even with the OG Below Deck back, fans can’t stop asking about other spin-offs like Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what we know about Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

When will Below Deck Down Under return in 2023?

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under debuted on Peacock on March 17, 2022. Three episodes drop at once, with new episodes dropping each week.

The Below Deck format tends to be that a new season premieres around the same time each year. If that’s the case, then Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under would drop in March or April of 2023.

Granted, Below Deck Under is a Peacock original, not a Bravo one, so that may impact the schedule, which could mean an earlier drop date.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are both back for another season. They each confirmed the good news at BravoCon before giving a sneak peek at the new season. There’s no question those two have a great bond, and it shines through on-screen.

Other than that, details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps which is par for the course in the Below Deck world. Hopefully, more news will be released in early 2023.

Other Below Deck news

As fans await more about Below Deck Down Under, plenty is going on with the Below Deck family to keep them entertained.

Captain Lee Rosbach will be exiting Below Deck Season 10 in the next episode due to health issues. A new captain’s coming in to finish the new season, which literally just got started.

Kate Chastain’s expecting her first child, as is Below Deck Mediterranean alum chef Mathew Shea. They both shared their exciting news this week.

Below Deck Adventure chief stew Faye Clarke caused quite a stir with remarks about Hannah Ferrier that turned out not to be true. Hannah set the record straight several times on the hot topic.

Below Deck Down Under is streaming on Peacock.