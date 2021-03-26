Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber teases new project, fans think it’s a reality TV show

Rhylee has been giving fans a glimpse of new life on a ranch. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber has teased a new project she’s filming, and fans are convinced it’s a reality TV show.

After two seasons of making waves on the hit Bravo yachting show, Rhylee has taken her life in a new direction. The nature lover traded in life on the water for land life, hanging out with some pretty cool animals.

Those who follow Rhylee on Instagram are well aware she has become a ranch manager.

Thanks to a recent social media post, it appears the former deckhand’s documenting her new gig for an upcoming project.

Is Rhylee filming a new television show?

In an Instagram post, Rhylee opened up about filming with horses. The social media message was the first time Below Deck fans learned she was working on a new project.

Rhylee captioned a photo of her on a horse:

“While filming yesterday, we learned a valuable lesson…skittish horses and drones don’t mix. Durango managed to take off back to the ranch while I luckily was able to calm Denver’s nerves. Didn’t stop him from taking me on one hell of an exhilarating ride for about ten minutes!!”

Producer Drey Stockert’s reply in the comments section quickly caught the attention of Below Deck fans.

“A producer asks… ‘1. Is everyone ok? 2. Did we get the shot? 3. Whiskey!? Yes.yes&yes,” Drey wrote.

The filmmaker has been part of reality television projects like Temptation Island, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and Tough as Nails.

Drey’s response has added more fuel to the fire that Rhylee’s headed back to reality television.

Would Rhylee return to Below Deck?

Another Below Deck franchise is reportedly in the works at Bravo. The new concept follows luxury charters in cold waters, with Iceland being touted as the location.

Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck are all filmed in warm climates.

A casting call has all but confirmed the new Below Deck spin-off. Since the installment focuses on cold waters, fans thought Rhylee would be perfect for helping launch it.

Rhylee worked as a fishing boat captain in Alaska for years. She knows how to navigate those icy cold waters.

After a turbulent Season 7, Captain Lee Rosbach admitted he probably wouldn’t hire Rhylee. Earlier this year, Rhylee spilled she now has a great relationship with Captain Lee, so he may bring her back.

The former deckhand also expressed her desire to work with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Mediterranean.

There are a few possibilities for Rhylee Gerber to return to the Below Deck family. However, her recent post discussing filming with horses makes it appear Rhylee has other plans for her reality television career.

Would you like to see Rhylee back on TV?

