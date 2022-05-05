Bekah Martinez gives her two cents about the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial

Bekah Martinez gives her opinion on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial. Pic credit: ABC

Bekah Martinez has made a lot of changes since her stint on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

She has defended herself from her supposed disappearance, moved in with her boyfriend Grayston Leonard, had two children with him, became a social media influencer, and most recently, got a huge hair makeover.

Now, Bekah has taken a stance on her Instagram page, as she made a video giving her thoughts and opinions on the current Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case going on.

What did Bekah Martinez have to say about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial?

Bekah, with her blonde hair on point, wrote a caption for her video to summarize what she is thinking and feeling.

She declared, “I know this is an unpopular opinion but I don’t really care. The internet dialogue on this trial does not sit well with me. I 100% believe a man can be a victim of domestic abuse and I also hesitate to claim that ANYONE’S abuse allegations are a total fabrication.”

Bekah went on to say she has watched all of the highlights and what people send to her.

The last part of her caption stated, “Do I think highly of Amber Heard? I do not. But watching people absolutely rip this woan to shreds is scary.”

During the actual video that Bekah posted, she recapped her opinions on the trial itself and how she feels about peoples’ claims and words via social media.

She commented that Amber Heard had taken the stand, and the way that she watched people mock her testimony as it was online, made her sick.

Bekah then boldly stated, “I am not Team Johnny nor am I Team Amber.” She then went on to say, “I am Team there is no way we can know exactly what went on behind closed doors with these two and there is not enough evidence to suggest that everything that one party claims is a complete lie.”

Then Bekah exclaimed, “Claiming that Amber’s side of the story is a complete fabrication after only hearing one day on the stand and a fraction of her witnesses is not funny to me. It’s a little bit disturbing.”

What did many of the commenters say after watching Bekah’s video?

Most of the comments on Bekah’s post and video were similar to what Bekah had said and supported her voice.

One viewer wrote, “totally agree. people picking ‘sides’ here are missing the point. this is not a case of who was the victim/abuser – this is a very disturbing look at a mutually toxic relationship wherein the evidence points to both individuals abusing and being abused.”

Another stated, “I agree! My own opinion is she doesn’t seem genuine but I also can claim to know and have no right or wish to tear anyone apart ever going through hard things. It’s sad this is so publicized because these things happen everyday to normal people.”

Pic credit: @bekah/Instagram

It sounds as if, while many people are choosing sides and being judgmental and cruel on social media, some don’t think it’s a case of his side/her side, but instead that there are two sides to every story.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.